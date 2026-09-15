Kareena Kapoor Khan wished her cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on her 45th birthday with a throwback picture. Riddhima, a successful jewellery designer, is now making her Bollywood debut in the film 'Daadi Ki Shaadi' alongside Kapil Sharma.

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to celebrate the 45th birthday of her cousin, entrepreneur and actor Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, by sharing an adorable childhood throwback picture. Highlighting their lifelong bond, Kareena affectionately teased that they look exactly the same today as they did in the old photo. She captioned the Instagram story with, "Happy birthday Ridz. We pretty much look the same as in this picture... cute as ever... Have the best one."

The two first cousins share a very close, healthy sisterly bond and frequently take to social media to celebrate each other’s milestones and family occasions. Kareena is the daughter of veteran actor Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor, while Riddhima is the daughter of Randhir's real brother, the late actor Rishi Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor.

Riddhima’s mother, veteran actor Neetu Kapoor, also wished her daughter on Instagram by posting a picture of them together. She wrote, “Happy birthday munchiee, so grateful you are mine.”

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's Career and Bollywood Debut

Riddhima, who is also the older sister of actor Ranbir Kapoor, has spent most of her life choosing a path away from the film industry. However, she has recently expanded her horizons into the glamour world. While she is primarily a successful entrepreneur who established the brand Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Jewellery in 2016 and has worked extensively in fashion and interior design, Riddhima is now stepping in front of the camera.

She recently starred in the third season of the reality series 'The Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives.' At the age of 45, she is making her official Bollywood acting debut in the upcoming film 'Daadi Ki Shaadi', starring alongside Kapil Sharma and Sadia Khateeb. (ANI)