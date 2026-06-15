Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela have shared the first picture of their twins, Shivram and Anveera Devi. The couple posted an adorable photo on Instagram showing the tiny hands of their twins alongside their elder daughter, Klin Kaara's hand.

Actors Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela have given fans a rare glimpse into their growing family. The couple took to Instagram to share the first pictures of their twins, Shivram and Anveera Devi.

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Sharing a post on Instagram on Sunday, Ram Charan and Upasana posted an adorable picture that showed the tiny hands of their twins alongside the hand of their elder daughter, Klin Kaara. Along with the picture, they wrote, "Heart is full."

In no time, fans filled the comments section with congratulatory messages and warm wishes for the family, with many calling the picture one of the sweetest posts shared by the couple. Take a look View this post on Instagram

A Growing Family

The couple welcomed their twins, a baby boy and a baby girl, earlier this year in January. Before that, they became parents to daughter Klin Kaara in 2023. Ram Charan and Upasana have largely kept their kids away from the public eye. Just like Klin Kaara, the twins' faces have not been revealed yet.

On the Work Front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram Charan is currently enjoying the success of his latest film 'Peddi.' The film, directed by Uppena filmmaker Buchi Babu Sana, was released on June 4 and has been performing well at the box office.

'Peddi' also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu and Divyenndu in important roles. The film is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under the banner of Vriddhi Cinemas, while Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings are presenting the project.