Raj Kundra celebrated his birthday with a major career announcement, launching Akaal Films, his new production house focused on taking stories rooted in Punjab, its history and culture to global audiences.

Raj Kundra celebrated his birthday with a major career announcement, launching Akaal Films, his new production house focused on taking stories rooted in Punjab, its history and culture to global audiences.

Raj Kundra Enters Film Production With Akaal Films

Raj Kundra has added a new chapter to his entertainment journey by officially launching his production house, Akaal Films, on his birthday. The businessman and actor announced the banner on social media, revealing that starting a production house had been a long-standing ambition.

Sharing the news, Raj said the venture would focus on stories rooted in Punjab, its people, history and spirit, while aiming to present them to audiences worldwide. He described the launch as more than simply starting a production company, calling it the beginning of a new journey.

The announcement signals Raj’s growing interest in the creative side of the entertainment industry. With Akaal Films, he appears keen to spotlight stories connected to Punjab while giving them a broader, global reach.

What Raj Kundra Said About His New Venture

Raj introduced Akaal Films with a message seeking Waheguru Ji’s blessings. He explained that the production house would tell stories deeply connected to Punjab but created with an international audience in mind.

His announcement comes as he continues to explore different aspects of showbiz beyond his business ventures.

Shilpa Shetty’s, Heartfelt Birthday Wish

Meanwhile, Raj’s wife and actress Shilpa Shetty marked his birthday with a personal tribute on social media. She shared a carousel of family memories and romantic moments, calling him her “darling Cookie.”

Shilpa wished Raj happiness, love and abundance, describing him as her favourite person. She also joked about annoying each other while celebrating their life together, ending her heartfelt message by saying, “Life is simply sweeter with you.”