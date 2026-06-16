The trailer of Pritam and Pedro offers a gripping mix of cybercrime, suspense and humour. Starring Arshad Warsi, Vir Hirani and Vikrant Massey, the series follows a high-stakes digital kidnapping case packed with twists.

The makers of Pritam and Pedro have finally unveiled the trailer of their upcoming series, giving audiences a sneak peek into a fast-paced cybercrime thriller. Packed with suspense, humour and high-stakes drama, the show stars Arshad Warsi alongside debutant Vir Hirani in lead roles.

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A Dangerous Mission in the Digital World

The two-minute-thirty-second trailer introduces viewers to a world dominated by hackers, digital surveillance and online threats. At the heart of the story is a kidnapping case that quickly spirals into a complex cybercrime investigation. As technology becomes both a weapon and a clue, the protagonists must race against time to uncover the truth.

The series follows Pedro, a police officer played by Arshad Warsi, who is transferred to the cyber cell as a punishment posting. There, he is forced to team up with Pritam, a skilled hacker portrayed by Vir Hirani. Despite their contrasting personalities and methods, the duo must work together to rescue a minister's son from a dangerous criminal.

Arshad Warsi and Vir Hirani's Unlikely Partnership

One of the biggest highlights of the trailer is the chemistry between Warsi and Hirani. Their unusual partnership brings moments of comedy while maintaining the tension of the investigation. The trailer hints at several twists and challenges that test their abilities throughout the mission.

Vikrant Massey Adds Mystery to the Story

Adding to the intrigue is Vikrant Massey's mysterious character. While details about his role remain undisclosed, the trailer strongly suggests that he could be the mastermind behind the kidnapping. His brief but impactful appearance raises the stakes and sets the stage for an intense battle between law enforcement and cybercrime.