The trailer for 'Isakapatnam', a 7-episode thriller series, is out. It shows a clash between a father (Samuthirakani) and daughter (Aishwarya Rajesh) in a port town. The series streams on Prime Video from July 2 in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi.

Samuthirakani and Aishwarya Rajesh starrer thriller series 'Isakapatnam' trailer is finally out, offering a glimpse into the clash between father and daughter over ideologies.

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Set in a fictional port town marred by power struggles, family feuds, gangster warfare, and political tussles, the seven-episode thriller series is produced by Rahul Tamada and Saideep Reddy Borra under the banner of Tamada Media Productions Headlined by Samuthirakani and Aishwarya Rajesh, the series boasts a stellar ensemble cast including Sunil, Naresh Agastya, Merin Philip, Sudhakar Komakula, Rajeev Kanakala, Mime Gopi, Rohini, Banerjee, Jwala Koti, Ravi Varma, and Raja Chembolu in pivotal roles.

With a duration of over two minutes, the 'Isakapatnam' trailer begins with Samuthirakani's introduction as a man who rules the Isakapatnam port and is hungry for more power. Whereas his daughter Aishwarya Rajesh's loyalty towards social justice appeared to create problems between the father-daughter duo. The story soon turns into a tale of greed and ambition, embedded with numerous twists and turns with violent consequences.

The series will stream on Prime Video on July 2.

The streaming platform shared the trailer on its Instagram handle.

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Actors open up about their roles

Samuthirakani on playing Naidu

Samuthirakani praised the storytelling of the series and his on-screen character. "What immediately drew me to the series was the strength of its storytelling and the complexity of my character, Naidu. Beyond the action and drama, the narrative delves into themes of greed, revenge, and ambition and how they can drive people to make life-altering decisions. I'm grateful to have been part of this journey and look forward to audiences experiencing the series and seeing me in a role unlike any I've played before," as quoted in a press note.

Aishwarya Rajesh on her character Bharati

Aishwarya Rajesh said, "Portraying Bharati was both challenging and deeply rewarding. What appealed to me was her resilience, complexity, and the strength with which she navigates a world shaped by power and conflict. She is a woman with immense agency and conviction, refusing to be defined by her circumstances while embracing both vulnerability and courage. That balance is what makes her feel so authentic, and I'm excited for audiences to experience her journey," as quoted in a press note.

'Isakapatnam' release and language details

Isakapatnam will be available in Telugu along with dubs in Tamil and Hindi on Prime Video. (ANI)