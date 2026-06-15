The trailer for Rajkumar Hirani's debut web show 'Pritam & Pedro' is out. Directed by Avinash Arun, the series stars Arshad Warsi and Vikrant Massey as an odd-couple duo pulled into a mystery in Goa. The show will release on July 3 on JioHotstar.

The trailer of Rajkumar Hirani's debut web show 'Pritam & Pedro' was unveiled on Monday. Directed by Avinash Arun, the series stars Arshad Warsi, Vikrant Massey, Vir Hirani, Mona Singh and Boman Irani. https://www.instagram.com/p/DZmTzHYsDa3/?hl=en

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About 'Pritam & Pedro'

Set against the vibrant backdrop of Goa, Pritam & Pedro follows "two completely different worlds colliding under the most unusual circumstances. At the heart of the story are Pedro, an instinct-driven old-school cop, and Pritam, a sharp young tech whiz, who find themselves pulled into a mystery that is far bigger, stranger and more unpredictable than either of them could have imagined. As their journey unfolds, secrets deepen, loyalties are tested and chaos follows at every turn."

Rajkumar Hirani on creating the show

On creating the show, Rajkumar Hirani in a press note said, "What excited me most about this story was the relationship at its heart. Pritam and Pedro come from completely different worlds and see life very differently, but they are forced into a journey together. I've always been drawn to stories about people, their contradictions, their vulnerabilities and the unexpected relationships they form along the way. This series allowed us to explore all of that while having a lot of fun with the world and characters."

Cast shares their experience

Arshad Warsi on playing Pedro

Arshad Warsi said, "Pedro is one of those characters who doesn't overthink life; he trusts his instincts, follows his heart and often lands himself in situations he probably shouldn't be in. What I loved about the show was the madness, humour and unpredictability of the journey. I think audiences are going to have a great time watching the story unfold."

Vikrant Massey on the layered script

Vikrant Massey and Vir also opened up about their experience. Vikrant said, "What drew me to the series was how layered and entertaining it is at the same time. There is humour, mystery, emotion and a lot of surprising turns. Every character has their own agenda, their own flaws and their own journey, which makes the world feel incredibly alive. It was a joy to be part of something so unique."

Vir Hirani on his learning experience

Vir Hirani shared, "For me, the biggest privilege of this journey has been the opportunity to learn from some of the finest actors and storytellers in the industry. Every day on set felt like a masterclass whether it was watching Arshad sir bring humour so effortlessly to a scene, Vikrant's incredible attention to detail, Mona ma'am's warmth and spontaneity, or learning from Avinash sir behind the camera. I couldn't have asked for a better environment to learn, grow and find my footing as an actor. I'm excited for audiences to finally experience the world of Pritam & Pedro."

Release Date and Platform

The show will be out on JioHotstar on July 3. (ANI)