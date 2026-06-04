Peddi X Review: Fans Hail Ram Charan's Performance, Call it BLOCKBUSTER | Entertainment

Ram Charan's Peddi is creating a storm on social media, with fans calling it one of the biggest blockbusters of the year. Early reactions on X are filled with praise for Charan's powerful performance, emotional scenes, and mass moments. Many viewers believe the actor has delivered a National Award-worthy act, while A.R. Rahman's music and Buchi Babu Sana's direction are also receiving widespread appreciation.

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