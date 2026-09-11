Jharkhand Minister Dipika Pandey Singh inaugurated the ‘Palash Didi Café’ in Ranchi. Run by women from JSLPS, the cafe serves local dishes and is part of a broader initiative to empower women and create markets for their products.

‘Palash Didi Café’ Inaugurated in Ranchi

Jharkhand Minister Dipika Pandey Singh, on Friday, inaugurated the ‘Palash Didi Café’ at the premises of Jharkhand Raksha Shakti University in Ranchi. The ‘Palash Didi Cafe’ is run by women associated with the Jharkhand State Livelihood Promotion Society (JSLPS) and serves authentic Jharkhandi dishes to the people, including those made from Madua and Raggi.

A Step Towards Women's Empowerment

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that the department has been working to open more such outlets in the state, calling it a way toward women's empowerment. The Minister further shared that six Palash Marts are being constructed in the state, which would be inaugurated soon. In the mart, all products are being manufactured by the women self-help groups and would be available for purchase.

She also shared pictures from the ceremony and wrote, “Today, the Palash Didi Cafe was inaugurated at the Raksha Shakti University campus in Ranchi. This cafe is not just a hub for delicious and nutritious food, but also a symbol of the hard work, skills, and self-reliance of rural women from Jharkhand. With the inauguration of this new centre, another strong link has been added to the expansion of the 'Palash' family, which will work to give new recognition to our didis' skills, provide new markets for their products, and give fresh momentum to their economic empowerment.” https://x.com/DipikaPS/status/2098316287638466596

Singh also voiced the resolve to make women in Jharkhand self-reliant in a bid to have their skills receive respect, and their work gain new recognition. “Our resolve is that every didi in Jharkhand becomes self-reliant, her skills receive respect, and her hard work gains new recognition. Through Palash, it is our continuous effort to ensure that the flavours and skills of our didis reach every home,” she added. (ANI)