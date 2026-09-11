Renowned Tamil scholar, debate moderator and actor Solomon Pappaiya passed away in Madurai at the age of 90. Known for popularising 'pattimandram', he was a Padma Shri awardee. Prabhudeva and other celebrities mourned his demise.

Tamil scholar, renowned debate moderator and actor Solomon Pappaiya passed away in Madurai on Friday, at the age of 90. He had been suffering from age-related ailments.

Celebrities Mourn Demise

Actor and dancer Prabhudeva also mourned the demise of the actor on his official X handle. He wrote, "Deeply saddened by the passing of Solomon Pappayya Sir. A great voice of Tamil, forever remembered." Deeply saddened by the passing of Solomon Pappayya Sir. A great voice of Tamil, forever remembered. 🙏 https://t.co/wZRYGw8cqZ — Prabhudheva (@PDdancing) September 11, 2026

Filmmaker G Dhananjheyan on his official X handle wrote, "#RIPSolomonPappaiah sir. We will miss your live & enjoyable Patti Mandrams." #RIPSolomonPappaiah sir. We will miss your live & enjoyable Patti Mandrams 🙏 https://t.co/rTq3uaUEHy — G Dhananjheyan (@Dhananjayang) September 11, 2026

Contributions and Legacy

Pappaiya was widely known for popularising the traditional Tamil debate format, pattimandram, and bringing discussions on classical literature and everyday social issues to households through wit and accessible language.

Alongside his public role as a debate moderator, Pappaiya had a long academic career. He served as a Tamil professor at The American College in Madurai for more than three decades.

He was also familiar to Tamil cinema audiences through memorable cameo appearances. His film credits included Mudhalvan, Boys and Sivaji: The Boss.

Pappaiya's contributions to Tamil language and culture were recognised with several honours. He received the Kalaimamani award in 2000 and was conferred India's civilian honour, the Padma Shri, in 2021.

His death marks the passing of a prominent figure who connected Tamil scholarship, public debate and popular culture over several decades. (ANI)