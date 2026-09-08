Actor Rahul Roy, known for Aashiqui, recently revealed he earns between ₹2 lakh and ₹4 lakh by dancing at weddings to manage financial challenges following a brain stroke in 2020. Roy, 60, is rebuilding his career and finances, stating work was difficult to find after his health crisis.

Between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 4 lakh — that's what Rahul Roy, the Aashiqui star, now earns by dancing at weddings. The acclaimed actor, who shot to fame in the early 1990s, recently shared this surprising new career move. Now 60, Roy admits this step became necessary to overcome severe financial difficulties. A debilitating brain stroke in 2020 left him struggling. He is transparent about the major hurdles he faces. He must rebuild both his career and his personal finances.

Roy's candid revelations brought much attention to his current situation. He actively works to re-establish himself in the cut-throat entertainment industry. His health crisis hit hard. It dramatically impacted his physical capabilities. This damaged his ability to secure consistent acting roles. New income sources became essential.

Life After Stroke: Financial Realities and Public Scrutiny

Rahul Roy openly discussed the huge financial strain he faced after his debilitating brain stroke in 2020. The severe health crisis hit him while filming in Kargil. It left him with major physical issues. This greatly affected his ability to secure consistent acting roles. The film industry, always competitive, offered him fewer opportunities over the past five years.

Talking to Times Of India, he said, “I have expenses, and I need the money. Getting work after my brain stroke in 2020 was difficult.” This stark reality forced him to find new ways to earn. Performing at weddings became one such path. He now earns between ₹2 lakh and ₹4 lakh per event.

How did the public react? Roy candidly addressed the online trolling and criticism. Videos of him dancing at these events went viral. Despite negative comments and speculation about his money, Roy insisted he believes in earning with dignity. Any honest work to provide for himself, he said, is commendable. This shows his resilience — despite personal struggles and public criticism.

Resilience, Industry Support, and Future Prospects

Yet, Roy stressed his dedication to honest work. He’s working hard to beat these major health and financial setbacks. Beyond his wedding earnings, he deals with tough financial issues. Ongoing legal cases reportedly involve ₹30 lakh. The actor also acknowledged starting over financially after a large transfer of property during his divorce. This adds another layer to his financial comeback.

Throughout this difficult phase, Roy has not been alone. Several big names from the Indian film industry offered help. Actor Salman Khan reportedly played a key role. He assisted with Roy's hospital bills after the 2020 brain stroke. This showed solidarity among peers. Karisma Kapoor and Raveena Tandon also publicly expressed encouragement and well wishes — showing a strong network of support for the longtime actor.

Determined to fully recover and restart his career, Roy made major lifestyle changes for his health. He’s gradually easing back into acting roles. This shows his determination to get back his spot in the industry. Among his upcoming projects: a role in the Kuku TV series 'Super Badshah'. This signals his continued involvement with entertainment and a new chapter in his professional life. His journey shows a powerful story of resilience, dignity, and an unyielding spirit.

Rahul Roy is rebuilding his life. And his career.