Nooru Saami Review: Following the early screenings, audience members began sharing their thoughts on social media, with many flocking to X (formerly Twitter) to share their initial reactions to the film.

Nooru Saami X Review: The latest Tamil drama, Nooru Sami, starring Vijay Antony and Swasika, was released in cinemas on June 19, 2026. Following the early screenings, audience members began sharing their thoughts on social media, with many flocking to X (formerly Twitter) to share their initial reactions to the film.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Few filmmakers are as calm and cool as Sasi before a film's release. He finds comfort in the fact that Nooru Saami has turned out as he had hoped. "I am relieved and happy that I made the film I wanted to make," he states. This is Sasi's first release in seven years. "I made a film called Nooru Kodi Vaanavil with Harish Kalyan and Siddhi Idnani; however, the film remains unreleased due to some reasons and will come out in a couple of months."

Also Read: Cocktail 2 FIRST Review: Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Kriti Sanon Deliver An Emotional Entertainer

As is common with new theatrical releases, the initial wave of internet feedback began quickly after the early screenings ended. Moviegoers used social media channels to share their viewing experiences and first opinions of the film. Here are some initial responses from viewers on X.

Scroll to load tweet…

These early reactions give an idea of how some viewers reacted to Nooru Sami during its first episodes. However, it is crucial to realise that such remarks represent the thoughts of a subset of the audience and may not necessarily reflect the larger public reaction that develops over the day and weekend as more people see the film. Nooru Sami is a Tamil drama written and directed by Sasi and produced by Vijay Antony under the Vijay Antony Film Corporation banner. Meera Vijay Antony is presenting the production. Key characters in the film include Vijay Antony, Swasika, Ajay Dhishan, Lijomol Jose, Karunas, Sakthi, and Kavya Anil.

Nooru Sam: Storyline

The plot revolves around Selvi, a widowed woman who devotes her life to raising her two boys in a typical country setting. As the years pass, concerns about her own life and goals reappear. Selvi faces opposition from both family and society, forcing her to confront long-held conventions while balancing personal satisfaction with communal expectations. Balaji Sakthivel, Aruldoss, Munishkanth, Padini Kumar, Jenson Dhivakar, Bucks, Vinodhini, Thamarai, Kodangi Vadivelu, Muthualagi, Saratha, Sabitha Roy, Abinaya, Moorthy, and Subramania Siva make up the supporting cast.

Also Read: Maa Inti Bangaram FIRST Review: Samantha Steals the Show in a Massy Comeback

The film's technical crew comprises cinematographer S. B. Darshan Kirlosh, editor Harish Yuvaraj, and composer Balaji Sriram. V. Sasi Kumar handled the art direction, and Ramkumar was in charge of the stunts. Durga Priya designed the costumes, and Vijay Rathinam and A. M. Rahmathullah worked on the sound.

As further screenings take place in Tamil Nadu and other areas, more audience comments are anticipated to surface online. Discussions on Nooru Sami are sure to continue when the film reaches a larger audience in the coming days.