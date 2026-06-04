Peddi Movie Review: Ram Charan's BEST Performance Leaves Fans Emotional | Tollywood | Entertainment

Peddi Movie Review: Ram Charan's BEST Performance Leaves Fans Emotional
Ram Charan's Peddi is winning hearts with its powerful blend of sports, emotions, action, and village pride. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film showcases Charan in a never-seen-before avatar, backed by A.R. Rahman's stirring music. Fans are calling it one of the actor's finest performances, making Peddi one of the most talked-about releases of the year.In this video:00:00 - Peddi Movie Review: Ram Charan Shines in Emotional Performance02:10 - Story, Screenplay & Village Drama Explained04:35 - Ram Charan’s Acting, Supporting Cast & Direction Highlights
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