Peddi Movie Review: Ram Charan's BEST Performance Leaves Fans Emotional | Tollywood | Entertainment

Ram Charan's Peddi is winning hearts with its powerful blend of sports, emotions, action, and village pride. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film showcases Charan in a never-seen-before avatar, backed by A.R. Rahman's stirring music. Fans are calling it one of the actor's finest performances, making Peddi one of the most talked-about releases of the year.In this video:00:00 - Peddi Movie Review: Ram Charan Shines in Emotional Performance02:10 - Story, Screenplay & Village Drama Explained04:35 - Ram Charan’s Acting, Supporting Cast & Direction Highlights

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