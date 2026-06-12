Manoj Bajpayee and starrer film Governor has hit the theatres, and fans are not keeping calm. The political thriller is now open for the cinema lovers. The film has opened to a pool of mixed reactions. Keep scrolling to know more.

If it is a Manoj Bajpayee film, it has to be a banger! There's no doubt that he is one of the most loved and celebrated actors in the film industry. He has impressed one and all with his extraordinary craft over the years, and there's no denying that. The actor's film, Governor, also starring the multi-talented actress Adah Sharma, has hit the theatres today. Fans are already sharing their reviews of the film on the social media platform X. Let's get to know more about it.

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Fans Review Manoj Bajpayee's Governor

Some fans feel that Manoj did an exceptional job in narrating the true story of how India was saved from total bankruptcy during the massive 1991 economic crisis. Some called the movie an absolute hit, some felt it missed a mark. Check out X review.

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About The Movie

Governor is set in the year 1990, when India was facing a terrible financial breakdown, wherein the country's foreign cash reserve dropped to just $1 billion, which was barely enough to pay for a week's imports. Yes, owing to the global issues like the Gulf War, oil prices reaching the roof, and hiked inflation, the country was on the edge of total collapse.