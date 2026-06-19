The makers of Nandamuri Balakrishna's upcoming film, NBK111, celebrated actress Kajal Aggarwal's birthday on set. A character poster of Kajal was also unveiled. The film reunites Balakrishna with director Gopichand Mallineni.

Kajal Aggarwal's Birthday Celebrated on NBK111 Set

The makers of Nandamuri Balakrishna's upcoming movie, tentatively titled NBK111, celebrated the birthday of Kajal Aggarwal on the sets of the movie. Vriddhi Cinemas, the official production banner of the movie, shared the snaps from the birthday celebration of Kajal Aggarwal. Gopichand Mallineni and Nandamuri Balakrishna were seen posing along with the actress in the photos. While sharing the photos, Vriddhi Cinemas wrote, "A special celebration for a special person. Team NBK111 celebrated the birthday of @kajalaggarwalofficial grandly on sets. GOD OF MASSES."

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View this post on Instagram The makers also shared the character poster of the actress on the occassion of her birthday. In the poster, Kajal Aggarwal was seen wearing a saree while wearing glasses.

Balakrishna and Gopichand Mallineni Reunite

Meanwhile, superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna is set to reunite with director Malineni Gopichand for a film tentatively titled NBK111. The duo last collaborated on the blockbuster movie Veera Simha Reddy. Vriddhi Cinemas, the film's official production banner, announced Balakrishna's new project, ahead of the actor's 65th birthday. The film is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru.

Nandamuri Balakrishna and Malineni Gopichand earlier collaborated on the movie 'Veera Simha Reddy'.The film also starred Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Shruti Haasan, Honey Rose and Duniya Vijay in prominent roles. The movie was a blockbuster hit at the box office.