Urmila Matondkar's ex-husband, Mohsin Akhtar, has married Nidhaa Bhatt in a private ceremony. The businessman-model shared the news on Instagram with wedding photos and a note on finding love and happiness again after his divorce.

Businessman-model Mohsin Akhtar has started a new chapter in his life. The former husband of actor Urmila Matondkar recently tied the knot with Nidhaa Bhatt in an intimate wedding ceremony and shared the happy news with his followers on social media.

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Mohsin Akhtar's Heartfelt Announcement

Mohsin took to Instagram to post pictures from the wedding. Along with the images, he penned a heartfelt note about love, gratitude, healing and finding happiness again. In his post, Mohsin spoke about the journey that brought him to this moment. Thanking Nidhaa for coming into his life, he wrote, "Pure intentions, honest love, and a heart full of sabr and shukur. Keep your soul pure, heal along the way, and trust that Allah's script is always better. In His perfect time, my gorgeous wifey @nidhab_, he rewarded me with your sincerity and blessed me. You brought light in my life. So thank you my love."

"And thank you, Mouji, for looking after me from the other side of the world. I know it's your blessing and your love for me that came like this. Today I know you will be more at peace. I miss you more than I could ever imagine, and I love you. Keep us in your prayers," he added.

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Previous Marriage to Urmila Matondkar

Mohsin was previously married to actor Urmila Matondkar. Reports about trouble in their marriage surfaced in 2024, with later reports claiming that Urmila had filed for divorce in a Mumbai court in September that year. The former couple got married on February 4, 2016, in an intimate ceremony. Their wedding had drawn attention for being an interfaith marriage as well as for the 10-year age difference between them. Urmila was 42 at the time, while Mohsin was 32. (ANI)