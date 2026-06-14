PM Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron visited an art exhibition at the 'Bharat Innovates' conclave in Nice, showcasing works by two French artists inspired by their recent art residency trip to Jaipur.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron took time out during the 'Bharat Innovates' conclave in Nice to visit an art exhibition showcasing works created by two French artists following their recent Jaipur trip. Sharing pictures from the visit on X, PM Modi highlighted the role of culture in strengthening ties between India and France. The images showed the Prime Minister and French President Macron viewing colourful artworks inspired by Indian heritage and traditions.

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Alongside the images, PM Modi added a caption that read, "Culture is a key foundation of the strong India-French partnership. At 'Bharat Innovates', President Macron and I viewed an art exhibition by two French artists, Theophile de Bascher and Thibault de la Lance, who had recently visited Jaipur for an art residency."

Cultural Ties on Display

Culture is a key foundation of the strong India-French partnership. At ‘Bharat Innovates’, President Macron and I viewed an art exhibition by two French artists, Théophile de Bascher and Thibault de la Lance, who had recently visited Jaipur for an Art Residency. pic.twitter.com/I1n9hdPM3f — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 14, 2026

The Ministry of External Affairs also shared details of the exhibition. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the artists, Thibault De La Lance and Theophile de Bascher, had travelled to India for the first time and spent 10 days in Jaipur as part of an art residency programme. "During the visit to Nice, PM @narendramodi and President @EmmanuelMacron viewed the works of French artists Thibault de La Lance and Theophile de Bascher, created following their 10-day art residency in Jaipur. Visiting India for the first time, the painter and sculptor drew inspiration from Indian aesthetics and culture, incorporating them into their designs to create art that reflects the cultural confluence between India and France," he wrote.

During the visit to Nice, PM @narendramodi and President @EmmanuelMacron viewed the works of French artists Thibault De La Lance and Théophile de Bascher, created following their 10-day art residency in Jaipur. Visiting India for the first time, the painter and sculptor drew… pic.twitter.com/ff30rxAr4A — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) June 14, 2026

About 'Bharat Innovates' Conclave

The exhibition formed part of the Bharat Innovates conclave, a three-day event being held from June 14 to June 16 in Nice. The conclave has brought together Indian startups, academic institutions, investors, and industry leaders to promote innovation and deepen international collaboration.

The joint appearance by PM Modi and President Macron signals the growing importance of technology and innovation in the India-France relationship, which has seen deepened cooperation in recent years across sectors ranging from defence and space to digital technology and artificial intelligence.

More than 120 Indian deep-tech startups and over 15 leading higher education institutions, including the premier IITs and other research organisations, are participating in the event.

While the conclave may not be as well-known as major global summits, diplomatic observers view it as a critical launchpad for India to showcase its deep-tech capabilities to a global audience, attract international funding, and secure vital partnerships in emerging technologies. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)