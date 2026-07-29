Music composer Lalit Pandit released his devotional song 'Sai Naam Saacha', a tribute to Sai Baba. He said the idea came after a Shirdi visit and renowned singers like Hariharan, Shaan, and Udit Narayan joined the project out of devotion.

Music composer Lalit Pandit said his newly released devotional song 'Sai Naam Saacha' was born out of a heartfelt desire to create a timeless tribute to Sai Baba after a visit to Shirdi. Speaking at the launch of the bhajan on the occasion of Guru Purnima, Pandit said the idea came to him while offering prayers at the Shirdi shrine. "Jab bhi mujhe mauka milta hai, jab Sai ka bulava aata hai, toh main Shirdi jata hoon. This time when I went there, upon seeing Sai Baba, a thought came to my heart that I should create a bhajan for Sai. I wanted to create something unique, something that would endure," Pandit told ANI.

He said the project gradually brought together several renowned singers, all of whom participated out of devotion. "I made a small effort towards it, and many wonderful artists joined in, leading to the creation of this bhajan, 'Sai Naam Saacha'. I personally like it very much, and I'm seeing people's reactions too; everyone is liking it a lot. My heartfelt desire was for it to be played in Shirdi and for this piece to remain," he added.

A Star-Studded Devotional Collaboration

Pandit expressed happiness over the participation of singers including Javed Ali, Shaan, Udit Narayan and Hariharan, along with several emerging artistes. "I am happy that all the artists I invited, like Javed Ali, Shaan, Udit Narayan ji and Hariharan sahab, participated. I also had new singers perform in it, so there's an amalgamation of artists. I have sung in it myself as well. Everyone's energy came together, and everyone contributed with a lot of love because everyone is a follower and devotee of Sai," he said.

Recalling Shaan's remarks about his late mother being a Sai devotee, Pandit said the shared faith among the artistes made the project possible. "As Shaan mentioned, his mother was a devotee of Sai; it felt very good to hear that. People joined in with that sense of devotion; otherwise, this wouldn't have been possible. I am very happy that it's completed and released today. Today is a very auspicious day, Guru Purnima. We bow to our gurus and offer this gift to Sai ji," he said.

Nurturing New Talent

Speaking about featuring both veteran and emerging singers in the bhajan, Pandit said nurturing fresh talent has always been close to his heart. "New people should also be given a chance. I have given chances to many people. Mamta Sharma sang my song for the first time and won all the awards. We featured many singers in our film 'Mohabbatein', a big film by Aditya Chopra sahab, where we had all new singers. Similarly, I felt like having new artists sing in this too. It feels great when old legends and new singers both perform," he said.

Pandit also praised his nephew, Swarg Sharma, for contributing to the devotional track. "My nephew, Swarg Sharma, who is my cousin brother Ratan's son, also sang in this. He is a very talented boy and did a great job," he added. (ANI)