Actor Kunickaa Sadanand defended her 'Bigg Boss 19' co-contestant Pranit More after his second apology in the 'Rs 370 biryani' row. Calling him a 'good boy,' she urged people to forgive him and view the incident with perspective.

As the controversy surrounding stand-up comedian Pranit More has continued to spark debate online, actor Kunickaa Sadanand has come out in support of her former 'Bigg Boss 19' co-contestant following his second public apology in the 'Rs 370 biryani' row.

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Kunickaa Sadanand Comes Out in Support

Kunickaa reacted after Pranit shared a fresh video statement addressing the controversy and admitting that he should have intervened when objectionable remarks were made during a stand-up show. The actress took to the comments section of Pranit's apology video and urged people to view the incident with perspective. Calling him a "good boy" with the "right values," Kunickaa wrote, "Everyone makes mistakes, but not everyone has the courage to own it. @rj_pranit you are a good boy, with right values, but as I always said roasting or crowd work can carry you away, especially as an entertainer, when you see ppl reacting and laughing. I hope ppl forgive you, and I also hope ppl change their attitude towards women/girls."

Kunickaa also argued how Pranit was not the sole reason behind a "generational mindset" that has existed for years. While extending her support, she said she believed he had inherited many of the attitudes prevalent in society and expressed confidence that he would return with better and more thoughtful content in the future. "You were not the cause of a generational mindset, you were one of the many who inherited this mindset from generations of objectification. God bless you, i'm sure you will be back with brilliant content. stay strong stay mindful," she added.

Pranit More's Video Statement

In the video statement uploaded by Pranit, the comedian explained that he had wanted to address the issue earlier but was unable to do so because his Instagram account had been temporarily suspended. Accepting responsibility for his actions, Pranit admitted that his biggest mistake was not stepping in at the right time. Reflecting on the incident, he said, "I gave him a platform, which caused things to escalate so much."

Controversy Intensifies with FIR

The controversy also drew reactions from several several celebrities, with opinions remaining sharply divided on both Pranit's conduct and the sincerity of his apologies.

The controversy further intensified after Maharashtra Cyber registered an FIR against Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra, Dr Sejal Pawar and others, allegedly involved in the publication and dissemination of obscene and objectionable content from a stand-up comedy show held in Gurugram and circulated online through social media platforms. The FIR was registered at the Nodal Cyber Police Station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, along with Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000. (ANI)