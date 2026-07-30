Kirti Kulhari recently fell victim to cyber fraud, losing Rs 2.44 lakh through four unauthorised credit card transactions. The incident occurred on July 24, prompting the actor to file a complaint with Mumbai Police, who are now investigating the credit card scam. Kulhari confirmed she never shared her banking details.

Bollywood actress Kirti Kulhari recently fell victim to a sophisticated cyber fraud, losing a substantial sum of Rs 2.44 lakh through unauthorised credit card transactions. The incident, which unfolded rapidly on the night of July 24, prompted the acclaimed actor to file an immediate complaint with the Amboli Police Station in Mumbai, highlighting the growing threat of digital financial crime.

Kulhari was travelling to a multiplex in Andheri West when she received an alert about a suspicious foreign currency transaction of $2,525 for an Aeromexico flight booking on her credit card. This payment was entirely unbeknownst to her and had not been authorised.

How the Fraud Unfolded

Immediately after receiving the initial alert, a concerned Kulhari contacted her bank's customer care to report the suspicious activity. A subsequent review of her account by the bank's fraud department revealed a deeply troubling pattern: four separate high-value transactions had been processed without her consent. These illicit transactions collectively amounted to a total loss of Rs 2,43,852, reinforcing the approximate Rs 2.44 lakh she had initially discovered missing.

The swift action of both Kulhari and her bank proved crucial. Following her report, the bank promptly blocked her credit card to prevent any further misuse by the fraudsters. Police have since registered an FIR against unknown accused individuals under relevant sections pertaining to cyber fraud, initiating a full investigation into the matter.

Investigation Underway

In her statement to the police, Kulhari categorically denied ever sharing her credit card PIN, password, or any other confidential banking information with anyone, underscoring the perplexing nature of the breach. Investigators are currently operating on the suspicion that her card details may have been compromised through highly sophisticated technical means. This could potentially involve the deployment of malware or spyware on her mobile phone, or a breach originating from other digital networks she might have used.

The Mumbai Police's dedicated Cyber Cell has taken over the complex investigation. Their team is meticulously examining Kulhari’s entire banking history, scrutinising transaction records, and tracing her digital footprints. Utilizing the unique bank reference numbers associated with each fraudulent transaction, they aim to follow the digital trail to identify and trace the perpetrators behind this intricate cyberattack.

Rising Concerns Over Digital Security

The incident involving Kirti Kulhari serves as a stark reminder of the escalating threat of cyber fraud in an increasingly digital world. Even public figures, often perceived as having robust security, are not immune to the cunning tactics employed by online criminals. Such cases highlight the sophisticated methods fraudsters use, ranging from phishing scams and malware injections to skimming devices and brute-force attacks, making it incredibly challenging for individuals to protect their financial data completely.

With a significant sum of Rs 2.44 lakh lost in a matter of hours, Kulhari's experience reflects a broader trend where individuals are losing substantial amounts to ever-evolving cyber scams. These incidents underscore the urgent need for enhanced digital literacy and continuous vigilance among all internet users, as cybercriminals relentlessly adapt their strategies to exploit vulnerabilities in personal and financial security systems.