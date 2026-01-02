Kirti Kulhari–Rajeev Siddhartha Love Story: The Age Gap Everyone’s Talking About
Kirti Kulhari and Rajeev Siddhartha have revealed their connection. They posted a video in which we can see them having romantic moments together. But are you aware that Kirti is older than Rajeev?
Kirti Kulhari–Rajeev Siddhartha Love Story
Kirti Kulhari and Rajeev Siddhartha, Four More Shots Please actors, surprised their fans on New Year's by revealing their romance. They posted a video of themselves sharing some romantic moments together and labelled it as, "A picture is worth a thousand words… ❤️ #happynewyear happy2026 everyone…"
Fans instantly identified their real-life love story with their characters in Four More Shots Please and responded humorously to the film. Watch the video below.
What is the age difference between Kirti Kulhari and Rajeev Siddhartha?
Kirti and Rajeev's admirers are overjoyed to learn about their love. However, we are confident that many individuals would desire to know the age difference between them. The PINK actress was born on May 30, 1985. So, she is now 40 years old. Meanwhile, the actor who plays Romil and Jugal was born on April 11, 1986. So, he is currently 39 years old.
The age difference between them is about 11 months. Kirti is eleven months older than Rajeev.
Netizens react to Kirti Kulhari and Rajeev Siddhartha's relationship.
In Four More Shots Please, Rajeev (Mihir) is partnered against Maanvi Gagroo (Siddhi), while Kirti (Anj) portrays Maanvi's buddy in the series. That's why Kirti and Rajeev's relationship has elicited funny reactions from netizens. They are commenting on the video, claiming Anj snatched Siddhi's spouse.
The fourth and final season of Four More Shots Please premiered on December 19, 2025, and garnered mixed reviews from reviewers and viewers.
Kirti Kulhari and Rajeev Siddhartha's Wedding?
While Kirti and Rajeev have confirmed their romance, we're wondering if we'll hear wedding bells soon.
Kirti Kulhari’s First Wedding
Kirti was formerly married to actor Saahil Sehgal. The couple married in 2016 and announced their split in 2021.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.