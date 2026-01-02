Kirti Kulhari and Rajeev Siddhartha, Four More Shots Please actors, surprised their fans on New Year's by revealing their romance. They posted a video of themselves sharing some romantic moments together and labelled it as, "A picture is worth a thousand words… ❤️ #happynewyear happy2026 everyone…"

Fans instantly identified their real-life love story with their characters in Four More Shots Please and responded humorously to the film. Watch the video below.