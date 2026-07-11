Prithviraj Sukumaran's I, Nobody remained consistent at the Indian box office on its second day in theatres. After opening on a decent note, the thriller posted a slight rise in earnings on Friday, suggesting that audience interest has remained stable despite stiff competition.

According to trade estimates, the film earned Rs 2.22 crore (net) in India on Day 2, a marginal increase from its Rs 2.20 crore opening-day collection. With this, the film's two-day India net total stands at Rs 4.42 crore, while its India gross collection has reached approximately Rs 5.13 crore.

The film was screened across 1,705 shows nationwide on Friday, reflecting a wide theatrical presence.