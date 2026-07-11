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I, Nobody Box Office Collection Day 2: Prithviraj Sukumaran's Thriller Shows Steady Growth
I, Nobody Box Office Collection Day 2: Prithviraj Sukumaran's latest Malayalam thriller I, Nobody maintained a steady pace at the box office on its second day. A marginal increase in collections and stronger night occupancy hint at positive audience
I, Nobody Box Office Collection Day 2: Film Records Marginal Growth
Prithviraj Sukumaran's I, Nobody remained consistent at the Indian box office on its second day in theatres. After opening on a decent note, the thriller posted a slight rise in earnings on Friday, suggesting that audience interest has remained stable despite stiff competition.
According to trade estimates, the film earned Rs 2.22 crore (net) in India on Day 2, a marginal increase from its Rs 2.20 crore opening-day collection. With this, the film's two-day India net total stands at Rs 4.42 crore, while its India gross collection has reached approximately Rs 5.13 crore.
The film was screened across 1,705 shows nationwide on Friday, reflecting a wide theatrical presence.
Night Shows Drive Audience Footfall
While the overall occupancy for the Malayalam version settled at 18.47 per cent, audience turnout improved steadily as the day progressed.
Morning shows recorded an occupancy of 8.42 per cent, which increased to 15.08 per cent during the afternoon. Evening shows registered 15.83 per cent, before witnessing a significant jump in the night, when occupancy peaked at 31.42 per cent.
The sharp rise in night-show attendance indicates favourable word-of-mouth and stronger audience preference for later screenings.
Storyline and Early Critical Response
I, Nobody centres on Rajeevan, played by Prithviraj Sukumaran, whose ordinary life spirals into chaos after a bank robbery. Due to a misunderstanding, he is believed to know the whereabouts of the stolen money, making him the target of multiple dangerous individuals.
As the chase intensifies, Rajeevan struggles to protect both himself and his family from escalating threats.
The film has received a largely positive response from critics. Reviewers praised its gripping first half, compelling performances and polished technical execution. However, some felt the narrative loses momentum in the latter half, with the climax appearing less impactful than expected.
Despite those shortcomings, I, Nobody has been described as an engaging thriller that balances suspense, social commentary and strong performances, making it a worthwhile watch for fans of the genre.
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