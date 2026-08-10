Prithviraj Sukumaran’s much-awaited action thriller ‘Khalifa’ is gearing up for a grand worldwide release this Onam. Directed by Vysakh, the film reunites the hit duo after ‘Pokkiri Raja’, with Jinu Abraham penning the script.

There's a lot of buzz around Prithviraj Sukumaran's upcoming film, 'Khalifa', and now we have a date. The movie, directed by hit-maker Vysakh, is all set for a global release on August 20, right in time for Onam. This is a big deal because it brings Prithviraj and Vysakh back together after their blockbuster 'Pokkiri Raja'. The film also has another strong collaboration, with Jinu Abraham writing the script. Jinu and Prithviraj have previously worked together on hits like 'Adam Joan', 'London Bridge', 'Masters', and 'Kaduva'.

And let's not forget the music. The Prithviraj-Jakes Bejoy combo is another major highlight. Jakes Bejoy was the man behind the music for Prithviraj's 2018 film 'Ranam' and the massively popular 2020 hit 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum'. The first song from 'Khalifa', titled 'Asalayavale', is already a huge hit. The track, sung by Sid Sriram, has crossed over 3 million views and is still trending.

South Indian star Malavika Sharma will be playing the female lead. In the film, Prithviraj plays a character named 'Mamparaykkal Aamir Ali'. And here's some exciting news for fans – Malayalam cinema's legend, Mohanlal, will make a guest appearance as 'Mamparaykkal Ahmed Ali'. The Prithviraj-Mohanlal duo has always been a crowd-puller, with films like 'Bro Daddy', 'Lucifer', and 'Empuraan' being huge successes. So, naturally, the expectations for 'Khalifa' are sky-high. The film is produced by Jinu V Abraham under the banner of Jinu Innovations, with Sooraj Kumar, Sreelal Soorapani, and Sijo Sebastian as co-producers.

The film's technical team is packed with talent. Jomon T. John is handling the cinematography, with Jakes Bejoy on music and Chamman Chacko as the editor. The production design is by Mohandas, and the action sequences are choreographed by Yannick Ben, Phoenix Prabhu, and Chethan D'Souza. The team also includes Co-Director Suresh Divakar, Executive Producer Shine Varghese, Costume Designer Mashar Hamsa, Art Director Viswanath Aravind, Makeup Artist Amal Chandran, and Sound Design by Sync Cinema. Additional music is by Jabir Sulaim, with the final mix by M R Rajakrishnan. The production is controlled by Reni Divakar and Vinos Kaimal. Sreek Warrier is the colorist, poster design is by Aesthetic Kunjamma, DI is by Color Planet, and VFX is handled by Prashant Nair (3DS). Promotions and marketing are managed by Vipin Kumar Pofactio, stills are by Sinat Xavier, and the PRO is Sabari.