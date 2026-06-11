Actress Karishma Tanna is making headlines with her latest maternity photoshoot. At 42, she's glowing in her third trimester, and her dreamy white gown look is going viral. Fans and friends can't stop talking about her elegant style.

Karishma Tanna Flaunts Baby Bump: Karishma Tanna, a big name in the TV and film industry, is currently the talk of the town because of her pregnancy. At 42, the actress is in her third trimester and is clearly enjoying every moment of this special phase. Recently, pictures and videos from her 'godh bharai' or baby shower ceremony went viral, where she was seen looking happy and grateful. Just so you know, Karishma is expecting her baby in August 2026.

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Stunning Look in Maternity Photoshoot

Now, Karishma has dropped some stunning pictures from her latest maternity photoshoot on social media. In these photos, her pregnancy glow is unmissable. She's seen holding her baby bump and striking different stylish and attractive poses. Her fans are absolutely loving the pictures and showering her with love online.

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Elegant and Dreamy in a White Gown

In the pictures, Karishma's maternity look is super elegant, classy, and has a dreamy vibe. She wore a white, flowing gown that gave the whole look a royal and soft touch. The gown's high neckline and the pearl work on the neck and armholes make it even more special. Its oversized fit beautifully highlights her baby bump. She also carried a matching white drape, which added a graceful, almost angelic feel to her look.

Glam Makeup Adds to the Beauty

For this special shoot, Karishma went with glam makeup. Her flawless base, soft brown eyeshadow, defined lashes, pink lips, and a hint of blush really brought out her natural glow. The minimal yet perfect makeup made her look fresh and elegant.

Hairstyle and Pearl Jewellery Complete the Look

Karishma styled her hair in soft waves with a side parting, which framed her face beautifully. As for accessories, she wore gorgeous pearl jewellery, including statement earrings, a bracelet, and some detailing on the neck. The combination of the white outfit and pearls gave her mom-to-be look a very royal, soft, and graceful feel. Honestly, Karishma looked nothing less than an 'apsara' or a celestial angel in the photos.

Fans and Celebs Shower Praise

As soon as Karishma posted these pictures, they grabbed everyone's attention online. Along with her fans, many of her celebrity friends also dropped loving comments. The comment section is filled with praise for her beauty, pregnancy glow, and elegant style. Fans are sending her best wishes and congratulating her on this new chapter in her life.