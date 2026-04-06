Actor Karishma Tanna and husband Varun Bangera are expecting their first child. The 'Scoop' star announced her pregnancy on Instagram with a heartfelt post, revealing the baby is due in August 2026. The news was met with warm wishes from friends.

Actor Karishma Tanna has announced that she is expecting her first child with husband Varun Bangera, sharing the news in a heartfelt Instagram post on Monday morning. The couple revealed the pregnancy with a series of intimate photographs, marking a new chapter in their lives.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In the post, Karishma shared a carousel of pictures featuring the couple posing together with baby shoes and wearing caps labelled "Mom" and "Dad." Accompanying the images was a caption that read, "A little Miracle, Our greatest gift- August 2026," confirming the expected arrival date of their child.

Industry Congratulates the Couple

The announcement has since drawn an outpouring of love and congratulatory messages from friends and colleagues in the entertainment industry. Among those reacting to the news was actor Khushi Kapoor, who commented, "Ahhh," followed by multiple heart emojis. Dia Mirza wrote, "Oh yay! Congratulations," in the comments section.

Recent Career Accolades

Meanwhile, Karishma Tanna bagged the Critics' Best Actress (Web Series) award for her role in 'Scoop' at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards (DPIFF) 2024. She bagged the 'Best Lead Actress' award for 'Scoop' at the Busan Film Festival 2023 as well. Tanna played the role of Jagruti Pathak, a journalist seeking justice in a politically volatile country in the web show. (ANI)