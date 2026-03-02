Boney Kapoor's 'Mom 2' has gone on floors at the new International Film City near Greater Noida. The sequel to the Sridevi starrer is directed by Girish Kohli and features Jishu and Karishma Tanna in lead roles.

Boney Kapoor on 'Mom 2' Cast and Crew

Producer Boney Kapoor has expressed his excitement for the upcoming sequel of Sridevi starrer 'Mom', which has already gone on floors as the inaugural film to be shot in the new International Film City along the Yamuna Expressway near Greater Noida.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

While talking to ANI, Boney Kapoor shared the details of the project, saying that the film is directed by Girish Kohli and also stars Bengali actor Jishu and Karishma Tanna in the lead role. "The shooting of Mom 2 is going on here. The director is Girish Kohli, who was the writer of Mom I. The producer is me and my partner, Akshai Puri. The action director is Vijayan from the South. He is among the most accomplished action directors. We have technicians from different places. We have an actor from Bengal, Jishu. We have a television and a movie actor, Karishma Tanna, who is also playing a very important part in the film," said Boney Kapoor.

Inaugural Shoot at International Film City

The upcoming film Mom 2 is the first movie to be shot at the new International Film City along the Yamuna Expressway on Sunday.

"Our effort is to make sure it (Film City) is different and is elaborate in every given sense. Besides Film City, this would have a theme park. This would have lots of entertainment sections. Which probably will surprise many. All kinds of films, OTT, drama, television, serial. We will make podcast sets. Everything. There will also be a media centre here. So everything that is related to entertainment and media will have a base here," said Boney Kapoor while talking to the media.

Incentive for OTT Producers

At the press conference of the inauguration of the International Film City, Boney Kapoor also announced that the shooting of OTT projects will be done free of cost on the sets, which are currently placed at Film City.

When asked about the free-of-cost OTT projects at the film city, the producer said, "Yes, but only on this set. It is because this set is a good luck. It is an incentive for other producers to come and for us, the more people who can benefit from this, the more people will come, and the more discussions will be about this film city. Everyone will know that the film city has started here."

Producer Expresses Gratitude

The producer also expressed his gratitude to Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allowing him to build the film city.

"I am thankful to God, I am thankful to Yogi ji, I am thankful to Modi ji, that they gave me this opportunity that I should be able to give something. And I have to make this thing (International Film City) bigger," said Boney Kapoor.

A Hub for Film Production and Job Creation

According to the press note, the International Film City is a historic step toward making Uttar Pradesh a national and international film production hub. It will not only create jobs and attract investment but also promote the state's cultural heritage. For film lovers and youth, this project will be more than just a job opportunity; it will be a platform to fulfil their dreams. This project is expected to create about 500,000 direct and indirect jobs.

The film 'Mom' was released in 2017. Along with Sridevi, the movie also starred Pakistani actress Sajal Aly in the lead role. (ANI)