Karan Johar expressed honour after PM Narendra Modi mentioned his film 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' in Indonesia. Modi used the film's popularity to highlight the strong ties between the nations, saying the partnership leads to 'bahut kuch'.

Filmmaker Karan Johar expressed his elation and sense of honour after Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned his film 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai's song during his address at a community event in Indonesia on Tuesday.

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Karan Johar's Reaction

Karan Johar shared a clip of PM Modi's speech where he recalled the popularity of 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' in Indonesia while referring to the strong ties between the nations. "Elated & honoured to have our esteemed Prime Minister @narendramodi ji speak about Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in Jakarta. There is indeed a language that transcends all it's love. Thank you for embracing & making this song live forever!!!"

PM Modi's Address in Indonesia

On Tuesday, PM Modi recalled the popularity of the Bollywood song 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' in Indonesia and said when India and Indonesia move forward together, it goes far beyond just 'kuch kuch' and leads to 'bahut kuch'...

"I express my heartfelt gratitude to President Prabowo for his words. Excellency, you are a true friend of India. Thank you for being here. I have been overwhelmed by the warmth and affection shown to me by the people of Indonesia; words fall short to describe it...I saw a clear reflection of love, respect, and a deep sense of connection towards India on every face," PM Modi said.

"I noticed that the Bollywood song 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' is very popular here. Today, I told President Prabowo that when India and Indonesia move forward together, it goes far beyond just 'kuch kuch'; it leads to 'bahut kuch'...," he added.

About 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'

'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' was written and directed by Karan Johar and starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji in the lead roles. The film was a blockbuster success at the box office. It was released in 1998.