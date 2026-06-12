Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut visited Jodhpur to wish PM Modi for surpassing Jawaharlal Nehru's tenure. She offered prayers for his health and praised his leadership, also using the visit to promote her upcoming film Bharat Bhagya Vidhata.

Kangana Lauds Government's 12-Year Tenure Earlier, Kangana lauded the 12-year tenure of the central government, crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for India's robust economic trajectory. She expressed confidence that under PM Modi's leadership, the nation is reaching new heights and will establish new milestones in development in the coming time. Inspiration from 'Karmayogis' Kangana emphasised that government employees, officials, and party workers have played a crucial role in taking government schemes and achievements to the grassroots level. Responding to a question, she said her sources of inspiration are the employees, officials, and 'Karmayogis' (dedicated workers) who are committed to serving the nation with complete integrity and devotion. She remarked that these individuals, who dedicate their all to the country, are the true "architects of India's destiny". Promotes Upcoming Film 'Bharat Bhagya Vidhata' Ranaut's visit also centred on the promotion of her upcoming film, Bharat Bhagya Vidhata. She expressed her gratitude to the residents of Jodhpur for hosting the film's grand premiere in their city and thanked actor John Abraham for his contribution to the film's title. Headlined by Kangana, the film shifts the spotlight from celebrated heroes to nurses and ward boys who emerged as silent saviours during one of India's darkest chapters. 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' is scheduled to release in theatres on June 12.(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut extended her well-wishes for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on achieving a "historic milestone" by surpassing the tenure of India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. Speaking to the media, Kangana shared, "We have come to thank God for the record our leader has created, and we also pray for the long life of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and for his good health." The actor, who arrived in Jodhpur on Thursday, offered prayers at the Ganesh temple for PM Modi.Earlier, Kangana lauded the 12-year tenure of the central government, crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for India's robust economic trajectory. She expressed confidence that under PM Modi's leadership, the nation is reaching new heights and will establish new milestones in development in the coming time.Kangana emphasised that government employees, officials, and party workers have played a crucial role in taking government schemes and achievements to the grassroots level. Responding to a question, she said her sources of inspiration are the employees, officials, and 'Karmayogis' (dedicated workers) who are committed to serving the nation with complete integrity and devotion. She remarked that these individuals, who dedicate their all to the country, are the true "architects of India's destiny".Ranaut's visit also centred on the promotion of her upcoming film, Bharat Bhagya Vidhata. She expressed her gratitude to the residents of Jodhpur for hosting the film's grand premiere in their city and thanked actor John Abraham for his contribution to the film's title. Headlined by Kangana, the film shifts the spotlight from celebrated heroes to nurses and ward boys who emerged as silent saviours during one of India's darkest chapters. 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' is scheduled to release in theatres on June 12. Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source