Kajol paid an emotional tribute to her late father, filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee, on his birth anniversary. The actor also marked the 20th anniversary of her film 'Fanaa', sharing memories of filming in Poland with co-star Aamir Khan.

Remembering her father and filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee on his birth anniversary, actor Kajol on Friday penned an emotional note. "Dear dad, I still don't know how to do this without you," she posted. In her caption, she shared that she misses her father every day and proudly calls herself "Daddy's little girl forever."

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Shomu Mukherjee was known for directing films such as Pathar Ke Insan, Sangdil Sanam, Lover Boy and Nanha Shikari. He died at the age of 64 in 2008.

Kajol celebrates 20 years of 'Fanaa'

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of her acclaimed film 'Fanaa'. She shared memories from the shoot and reflecting on the extreme weather conditions the cast experienced during filming in Poland with Aamir Khan. "20 years to Fanaa.. my daughter was 2 and a half years old", she wrote, adding, "what I remember most was Poland in all its glory.. -27 degrees Celsius, beautiful forests and sleds.. used on sidewalks .. ! And off course the fact that I wore a thin salwar kameez while most everyone else was dressed in goose down.. what a blast from the past!"

Directed by Kunal Kohli, the film followed the story of Rehan, a charismatic tour guide played by Aamir Khan, and Zooni, a visually impaired woman portrayed by Kajol.The narrative combined romance, suspense, patriotism and sacrifice, with the story taking a dramatic turn after Rehan's secret identity as a terrorist is revealed.

The film also earned lasting recognition for its music and emotional storytelling, especially the songs 'Chand Sifarish', 'Chanda Chamke', 'Tere Hath Me', which are still cherished.