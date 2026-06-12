Jennifer Lopez called the Oscar-winning film 'Nomadland' her 'worst type of film' on a podcast. She clarified it was a matter of personal taste, preferring escapist genres like musicals and rom-coms over the film's slow, grief-focused theme.

JLo names Oscar-winner her 'worst type of film'

Actor-singer Jennifer Lopez has revealed that Oscar-winning drama 'Nomadland' is her "worst type of film," explaining that while she appreciates its artistic merits, the movie's themes and style do not align with her personal taste in cinema, according to Variety.

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Speaking on her 'Office Romance' co-star Brett Goldstein's podcast, 'Films to Be Buried With', Lopez was asked to name the worst film she had ever seen.

"It's hard to say 'worst' because it's a beautiful film," Lopez said before naming Nomadland, which won Academy Awards for Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actress.

Lopez clarified that she was not criticizing the film's quality but rather describing it as her least preferred kind of movie.

A Preference for Escapism

"You can tell from my taste in movies what I think about this," she said, noting that musicals, romantic comedies and thrillers are among her favourite genres. She cited classics such as West Side Story and Flashdance as examples of the kind of films she enjoys.

"It's not why I go to the movies," Lopez explained. "I like musicals. I like romantic comedies. I like thrillers, you know? And ['Nomadland'] is a slow-moving thing about grief, and there's no escapism to it. And I do like some movies like that... but that one I just didn't," according to Variety.

Praise Despite Personal Taste

Directed by Chloe Zhao and based on Jessica Bruder's nonfiction book 'Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-First Century,' the film stars Frances McDormand as Fern, a widow who loses everything during the recession and begins living a nomadic life across the United States.

Despite not enjoying the film, Lopez praised McDormand's performance.

"She deserves all the Oscars," Lopez said. "There's no surprise" that McDormand won for the role. "But I just didn't enjoy it. It's just not for me."

Calling it a matter of personal preference, Lopez added, "It's just a taste thing. And I know we need movies about grief! I understand."

Goldstein responded by suggesting that Lopez simply did not enjoy watching such stories, saying, "You just don't wanna watch them."

Lopez agreed, comparing the experience to her reluctance to watch horror films. However, she noted that Dave Franco and Alison Brie's recent film Together changed her perception of the genre and convinced her that horror had "evolved," according to Variety.

New Projects

Lopez is currently promoting Office Romance, a romantic comedy co-starring Goldstein. The film, which follows two workaholics involved in a secret workplace relationship, premiered on Netflix on June 6. (ANI)