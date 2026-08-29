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Irumudi OTT Release: Netflix or JioHotstar or Prime Video? When and Where to Watch Ravi Teja's Film? Read HERE
Ravi Teja's latest movie 'Irumudi', directed by Siva, is a big hit in theatres. Now, everyone's asking about its OTT release, and we have an update for you.
Irumudi OTT Release Update
Ravi Teja's new film 'Irumudi', directed by Siva, is getting a great response from the audience. Mythri Movie Makers produced this film, which is Ravi Teja's 77th movie. Trade reports claim it has already crossed Rs. 135 crore worldwide in the first week. We'll have to wait for the production house to officially confirm these numbers for the final box office count.
Father-Daughter Bond
The film's story revolves around a father-daughter bond. The makers say Ravi Teja is playing a role he has never done before. The first-look poster itself got everyone curious. It showed Ravi Teja in a traditional Ayyappa Swamy get-up, carrying a little girl.
A Big Star Cast
Priya Bhavani Shankar plays the female lead in the movie. Baby Nakshatra is playing Ravi Teja's daughter. The film also features a strong supporting cast, including Sai Kumar, Ajay Ghosh, Ramesh Indira, and Swasika in key roles. The crew has said the story blends family drama with a spiritual theme.
Who Has The OTT Rights?
There are reports that Netflix has bought the digital rights for 'Irumudi'. But, they haven't announced an official OTT release date yet. Usually, the digital release date is decided based on how long the film runs in theatres and the contract details. So, we need to wait for an official announcement from the makers or Netflix.
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