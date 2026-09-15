Huma Qureshi attended the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards in a stunning black gown, championing the rise of Indian talent globally. She also discussed her recent films, 'Toxic' and 'Baby Do Die Do', and the evolving landscape for women in action roles.

Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi on Tuesday marked her presence at the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. She attended the gala night in a stunning off-shoulder black gown, exuding elegance and glamour. She completed her look with dewy makeup and a bold red lip, adding a touch of sophistication to her overall appearance.

On attending the awards ceremony, Huma in a press note said, “This is such a great time for Indian talent to sort of like cross pollinate and do stuff together in a more meaningful way. We’re truly in the age of like territory agnostic content. And I’m just here to be part of that wonderful ride.”

On the acting front

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Huma was recently seen in Yash-starrer 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups', which also features Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, and Nayanthara among others. Geetu Mohandas has directed it.

Prior to 'Toxic', Huma was seen headlining ''Baby Do Die Do'. Earlier, speaking to ANI, Huma reflected on the evolving landscape of women in action. "I'm playing a female hitwoman who can't hear or speak. That is not a disability or a weakness but actually her strength. There is a stereotype of a hitman always being a male. But why can't it be a woman?," she said.

Huma emphasised how the current time marks a promising phase for action films led by women, driven by changing audience expectations and greater representation of women across professions.

"I don't think we're going anywhere," Huma said, pointing out that women today are making their mark in every sphere of life, from journalism and acting to the police and armed forces.

'Baby Do Die Do' hit the theatres on July 3. (ANI)