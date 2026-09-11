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Virat Kohli Net Worth 2026: Inside The Cricket Icon's Expanding Empire Beyond The Playing Field
Virat Kohli’s updated net worth in 2026 stands at approximately ₹1,115 crore, driven by IPL earnings, BCCI contracts, endorsements, and equity stakes. His newly launched One8 sneakers generated big in retail value within 24 hours of release.
Overall Net Worth
Estimated Net Worth (2026): ₹1,115 crore
Range: ₹1,040–₹1,200 crore
Kohli remains India’s wealthiest active cricketer, ahead of MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma.
Major income streams: IPL salary, BCCI contracts, endorsements, equity in brands.
IPL & BCCI Earnings
IPL 2026 Salary (RCB): ₹21 crore – highest in franchise.
Career IPL earnings: ₹212 crore+ across 19 seasons.
BCCI Grade B contract (post Test & T20I retirement): ₹3–7 crore annually.
Kohli retired from Tests in May 2025 and T20Is in June 2024.
Endorsements & Business Ventures
Annual endorsement income: ₹200 crore+ from 30+ brands.
Key deals: MRF Tyres, Audi, Agilitas Sports, Boost, American Tourister, Tissot.
Business stakes: One8 lifestyle brand, Wrogn fashion, FC Goa football club, Agilitas Sports equity.
Kohli chose equity over cash, rejecting Puma’s ₹300 crore renewal in 2025 for Agilitas ownership.
Real Estate & Assets
Properties worth ₹215–220 crore across Gurgaon, Worli (Mumbai), and Alibaug.
Latest purchase: 5-acre Alibaug land for ₹37.86 crore (Jan 2026).
Car collection includes Audi R8 LMX, Range Rover Vogue, Mercedes GLS, Toyota Land Cruiser.
Fleet value: ₹10–15 crore.
One8 Shoe Launch Impact
Launch Date: June 21, 2026.
Sold 1.5 lakh pairs in 24 hours, generating ₹138 crore retail value.
Flagship shoe “Seam XVIII Signature Test Red” priced at ₹9,230, reflecting Kohli’s Test run tally.
Represents Kohli’s shift from endorsement to brand ownership, with Agilitas valued at ₹2,060 crore.
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