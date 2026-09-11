Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Ghamasaan brings Arshad Warsi and Pratik Gandhi together in a tense crime drama set in Bundelkhand. While its premise promises an engaging showdown, the execution delivers mixed results.

Set against the rugged ravines of Bundelkhand, Ghamasaan revolves around two men standing on opposite sides of the law. One is Maharaj, a dreaded dacoit who has ruled the region through fear, violence and political connections for almost three decades. The other is IPS officer Aditya, assigned to the area as elections approach.

Played by Pratik Gandhi, Aditya initially has a straightforward responsibility, ensure that the elections take place peacefully. But when the search for Maharaj becomes unavoidable, his mission turns into a dangerous pursuit. What follows is a cat-and-mouse game involving politics, betrayal, revenge and power.

Arshad Warsi is the film’s biggest surprise

Arshad Warsi delivers a performance that stands far away from the comic image audiences usually associate with him. As Maharaj, he creates an intimidating screen presence without relying heavily on dialogue.

His body language, controlled expressions and unsettling laughter make the character feel dangerous even when he is simply standing on screen. The transformation is particularly striking for viewers familiar with his popular comic roles.

Director Tigmanshu Dhulia reportedly chose Warsi for the role after being impressed by his performance in Seher. The casting proves to be one of the film’s strongest decisions.

Strong concept, uneven impact

The premise of Ghamasaan has plenty of potential, particularly with its combination of crime, politics and a rural power struggle. The contrast between Maharaj’s influence and Aditya’s determination gives the story its central tension.

However, the film does not maintain the same impact throughout. While some sequences successfully build suspense and atmosphere, the narrative occasionally loses momentum. The familiar cat-and-mouse structure also makes parts of the story feel predictable.

Overall, Ghamasaan works best when it focuses on its characters and the tense world of Bundelkhand. Arshad Warsi’s striking performance is the biggest reason to watch the film, even though the storytelling does not consistently match the strength of its central idea.