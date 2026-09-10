Farah Khan won a viral social media trend by skipping it. As users created AI-generated '80s looks, she shared real photos from the decade, captioning it 'Here's the real deal'. Fans praised her authenticity and declared her the winner.

The ’80s may be making a comeback on social media with the help of AI, but Farah Khan sure seems to have won the viral trend. As celebrities and social media users hopped into AI-generated images to give themselves an ’80s makeover, the filmmaker-choreographer decided to skip the trend altogether.

While the internet may currently need an AI prompt to travel back to that decade, Farah only needed to open her old photo album. On Thursday, she shared a series of nostalgic compilation of photographs from the 80s. The pictures show a young Farah embracing the fashion of the time, from oversized jackets and voluminous curls to the unmistakable styling of the ’80s. And for fans, the fact that these were not AI-generated images only made the post more fun. She also added a caption that read, “Who needs an AI Trend for the 80’s!! Here’s the real deal #bestdecadeever!” Take a look https://www.instagram.com/reel/DdG80fcKHEm/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&stkn=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Fans Crown Farah the 'Winner'

Soon after she shared the reel, fans took to the comments to declare Farah the winner of the retro trend. Calling her an “80’s icon”, one user wrote, “Hands down truly the winner!” Another fan praised the authenticity of the pictures, writing, “A true vintage gem, The AI filter can’t touch this kind of Authentic style.”

A Nod to 'Om Shanti Om'

A third user brought up Farah’s work in ‘Om Shanti Om’, commenting, “Created 80s without AI in Om Shanti Om.” The reference was particularly apt. Long before AI tools could turn an ordinary photograph into a vintage-looking image, Farah had already recreated the visual world of old-school Bollywood for her 2007 directorial ‘Om Shanti Om’.

Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, the film paid tribute to the Hindi film industry of the 1970s and 1980s through its costumes, music, choreography and elaborate sets. Deepika’s introduction as Dreamy Girl and the film’s neon-lit disco sequences remain among its most remembered moments. (ANI)