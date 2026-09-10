On Bigg Boss 20, Rhiti Tiwari, daughter of actor-politician Manoj Tiwari, revealed the immense pressure she faces. She spoke about receiving death and rape threats from people who connect her personal opinions with those of her father.

Rhiti Tiwari on Facing Online Threats

Being the daughter of a well-known public figure can come with its own set of challenges. Rhiti Tiwari, daughter of actor-politician Manoj Tiwari, has talked about the online threats she has faced. On Bigg Boss 20, Rhiti spoke about the pressure she faces because of her father’s name. She said people often connect her views with those of her father and claimed that she has received death and rape threats.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhiti Tiwari (@rhititiwari)

Talking to Mary Kom on the show, Rhiti spoke about the pressure of being judged in connection with her father. She said, “Mere pe double pressure raha hai always. Mein jo bhi bolungi, ‘Manoj Tiwari ki beti ne yeh bol diya, woh aisi hai (I have always been under double pressure. Whatever I say, it will be like, ‘Manoj Tiwari’s daughter said this, she is like this).’” She then spoke about the threats she has faced and said people often treat her views as her father’s views. “Mujhe death threats aate hai, rape threats aate hai, cause I am his daughter. Mera opinion log count karte hai ki unka hi opinion hoga, aur unke dum par sab mujhe chadate hai (I get death threats and rape threats…People take my opinions as if they are his opinions, and they target me because of him),” she said.

About Bigg Boss 20

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 20 features 16 contestants competing for the season’s trophy. The season also includes singer Qazi Touqeer, actors Aasif Khan, Kanika Mann and Mahhi Vij, actor-singer Amrapali Dubey, Arishfa Khan, Aman Gandhi, rapper Yung DSA, YouTuber ScoutOp and reality TV star Gullu, among others. The show is available to watch on JioHotstar and Colors TV.

(ANI)