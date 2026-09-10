Actors Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi celebrated their son Vaayuv's first birthday by revealing his face for the first time. The couple shared adorable pictures and penned emotional notes on Instagram, which garnered love from fans and family.

Couple Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi on Thursday revealed the face of their son Vaayuv on his first birthday. Alongside the adorable pictures, Varun on Instagram wrote, "My dear boy, you changed my world in the best way possible. I fell in love with you even before I laid my eyes on you for the first time. Being your father is the most beautiful part of my life.Happy 1st birthday, Vaayuv. I love you, always."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varun Tej Konidela (@varunkonidela7)

Heartfelt Reactions

The post received heartfelt reactions from their loved ones and fans. "Happy happy birthday darling vaayu," Upasana Kamineni Konidela commented. "Omg cutest," Allu Sneha Reddy wrote.

Lavanya Tripathi's Birthday Message

Lavanya also shared a sweet birthday message for her son. She wrote, "To my little love, Thank you for choosing me to be your mother (red heart emoji) Before you came into our life, I thought I knew what love meant. But then you arrived, and suddenly I discovered a whole new kind of love...one that lives outside of me, yet somehow feels like the deepest part of me. Thank you for blessing us with your existence, for filling our home with your little laughs, your tiny hands, your cuddles, and a happiness I never knew I was missing."

Varun and Lavanya got married in 2023. (ANI)