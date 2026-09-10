Shweta Tripathi has been selected for the WIF India x Gold House Scholarship. She will take her debut feature production, 'Mujhe Jaan Na Kaho Meri Jaan,' starring herself and Tillotama Shome, to the Gold House Pitch at TIFF 2026.

Actor-turned-producer Shweta Tripathi has been selected for the WIF India x Gold House Scholarship at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2026. As part of the scholarship, Tripathi will take her debut feature as a producer, 'Mujhe Jaan Na Kaho Meri Jaan,' to the Gold House Pitch at TIFF.

She will present the project to producers, financiers, executives and other industry professionals from across the world.

The film is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sanjoy Nag and stars Tripathi alongside actor Tillotama Shome. It is a queer love story and marks Tripathi’s move from acting to producing feature films.

Tripathi began her producing journey in theatre. In 2025, she launched her theatre production company AllMyTea with Cock, a play by British playwright Mike Bartlett. The production was staged during Pride Month.

WIF India on Supporting Women Filmmakers

Speaking about the scholarship, Guneet Monga Kapoor, Academy Award-winning producer and CEO of Sikhya Entertainment and founder of WIF India, said, “WIF India is committed to creating access for women filmmakers at the moments when the right international connection can change the trajectory of a project. Shweta has built an interesting transition from actor to producer, and this scholarship allows her to develop that producing practice within a global industry ecosystem. We are excited to see where the project goes from here.”

Rabia Chopra, Head of Programme and Strategy at WIF India, said the collaboration with Gold House was aimed at creating more opportunities for women filmmakers from India. “This being our first collaboration with Gold House, we wanted the pitch to have an impact beyond one project and open doors for more women filmmakers from India,” said Chopra as per a release.

She also spoke about Tripathi being the first filmmaker from India to present at the Gold House Pitch. “As the first filmmaker from India to present at the Gold House Pitch, Shweta is representing not only her film, but also WIF India and a wider community of women filmmakers. There’s a great deal of significance attached to this moment, and we can’t wait for it to unfold at TIFF this year.”

Shweta Tripathi on Her Producing Journey

Tripathi said the move into producing has given her a different way of working with stories.

Talking about Mujhe Jaan Na Kaho Meri Jaan, she said, “I have always believed in the power of stories, but producing has allowed me to engage with them from a completely different place. Mujhe Jaan Na Kaho Meri Jaan is a story I deeply believe in, and taking it to TIFF is an opportunity to find the right international partners and conversations for the film.”

The scholarship is part of WIF India’s efforts to support women filmmakers through international platforms. The organisation had earlier sent a delegation to TIFF in 2025 and partnered with programmes at the Cannes Producers Network and impACT Lab.

Bata India is the Official Footwear Partner for the scholarship. (ANI)