After 'Saiyaara,' Aneet Padda headlines crime thriller 'Hunkkaar: The Roar,' with Fatima Shaikh and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. The trailer shows her as a woman fighting an accusation. Priyanka Chopra Jonas is an executive producer on the project.

'Hunkkaar: The Roar' Trailer and Cast Revealed

After winning hearts with ‘Saiyaara,’ Aneet Padda is ready to step into uncharted territory. The actor is set to headline the upcoming crime thriller ‘Hunkkaar: The Roar,’ promising fans a completely different side of her acting. The trailer for the upcoming film, which also stars Fatima Shaikh, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Arjun Mathur, was unveiled on Thursday afternoon.

The trailer introduces Padda as Meenu Rawat, a young woman at the centre of an accusation who refuses to remain silent. The story follows her as she faces questions about her actions and finds herself caught in a battle involving power, belief and public opinion. The story moves through a police investigation, courtroom proceedings and media coverage, with each setting presenting a different view of the case. Fatima plays ACP Jasleen Singh Soni, while Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub essays Bhalerao. Arjun Mathur, Raghubir Yadav and Ram Kapoor are also part of the cast.

Cast and Creators on the New Series

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Aneet Padda on her character

Talking about her character, Aneet said Meenu is not defined only by what happened to her but by the choices she makes afterwards. She said, “Meenu isn’t defined by what happened to her, but by what she chooses after. She’s young, complicated and not always easy to understand; that’s what makes her real. Her one constant? A refusal to be silenced. I hope audiences see her vulnerability and the defiance at the heart of her journey.”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas on backing the project

It is produced by Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment in association with Purple Pebble Pictures, with Priyanka Chopra Jonas serving as Executive Producer. Priyanka Chopra Jonas also spoke about backing the project and said, “As a producer, I’ve always wanted to stand behind stories that have something to say, and Hunkkaar: The Roar is very much that. I also really believe in Nitya and Karan as filmmakers. A big part of what my production company, Purple Pebble Pictures, stands for is backing filmmakers with a distinct point of view and a bold vision and giving them the space to tell the stories they want to tell. I’m incredibly proud of what this entire cast and crew has created, and it’s been a privilege to be a small part of this journey. I am very proud to present Hunkkaar: The Roar with JioHotstar, Birla Studios, Applause and Ashi. I hope the story stays with audiences the way it stayed with me.”

Production and Release Details

The series is directed by Karan D Kapadia, Nitya Mehra and Heeraz Marfatia and created by Karan D Kapadia and Nitya Mehra. ‘Hunkkaar: The Roar’ will be available on JioHotstar from September 25. (ANI)