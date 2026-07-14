Vir Hirani, son of Rajkumar Hirani, made his acting debut in 'Pritam and Pedro' and shared a heartfelt note for co-star Arshad Warsi. He thanked Warsi for his constant guidance and support, which made a huge difference on his first project.

Vir Hirani Dedicates Heartfelt Message to Arshad Warsi

Actor Vir Hirani, who made a memorable acting debut with the latest show 'Pritam and Pedro', took a moment to dedicate a heartfelt message to co-star Arsad Warsi. Posting a heartfelt picture with Warsi, he addressed him as "Dearest Arshad Sir" and reflected on the emotions of stepping into his very first project. Reflecting on their working experience, Vir expressed gratitude for the unwavering support throughout the journey.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vir Hirani (@virhirani)

"Dearest Arshad Sir, Stepping into my first project was exciting...but also scary. Having you by my side made all the difference. You constantly guided me and encouraged me, and somehow made me feel like every suggestion of yours was my own idea. Pedro style. Never taking the credit. Today, Pritam and Pedro is receiving so much love from the audience. I was lucky enough to receive that same love from you from day one. Love you, sir," he wrote.

A 'Munna Bhai' Reunion

It is worth mentioning that 'Pritam and Pedro' marks a full circle for Vir Hirani and Arshad Warsi. Years after Vir appeared as Short Circuit, the son of Arshad's iconic Circuit, in 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.', the duo has reunited on screen. The show also features Vikrant Massey, Boman Irani, and Mona Singh.

About 'Pritam and Pedro'

'Pritam and Pedro' blends cybercrime, comedy, and chaos into a refreshingly entertaining thriller. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Avinash Arun, the series is created and produced by Rajkumar Hirani, marking his first step into the streaming space. 'Pritam and Pedro' is streaming only on JioHotstar. (ANI)