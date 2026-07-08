'Juhi Mui' stars Eisha Singh and Vijayendra Kumeria reflect on the television industry's transformation. Eisha believes authenticity is key to relevance, while Vijayendra praises the industry's shift towards experimentation and new concepts.

At a time when the television industry has undergone a noticeable transformation over the years, actor Eisha Singh believes authenticity is the key to staying relevant amid these changes. Her 'Juhi Mui' co-star Vijayendra Kumeria also reflected on the changing dynamics of the industry, stating that television has started embracing experimentation.

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Eisha Singh on Staying Relevant

Speaking to ANI, Eisha shared, "We need to change with time. A lot has changed." The actor admitted that maintaining a social media presence has become an important aspect of an actor's career today. "Social media is one of the things that I'm really bad at. I have done a reality show, and this also creates a perception about us. But when you are doing fiction, things are different. You have to remain honest to be relevant. I have made mistakes. I have owned up, and I have moved on," Eisha said.

The 'Bigg Boss 18' star also opened up about acceptance from the audience for embracing new roles in her career. She shared, "I'm always nervous, no matter what project I do. I am in two minds about whether the audience will accept it or not. But the moment I am doing it, I am just so convinced. When you're really honest with your work and you keep searching for the truth, the audience will eventually connect with you and your work."

Vijayendra Kumeria on TV's Evolution

Vijayendra, meanwhile, reflects on how television content itself has evolved significantly since he entered the industry over a decade ago. "There have been a lot of changes. Television used to be a little more dramatic, like 15 years back when I joined. Usse pehle aur bhi zyada hota tha. But with every show I have seen, there are changes. Audiences have changed. Makers have changed. The concepts have changed. The change is positive," he told ANI.

According to the actor, television is no longer confined to formulaic storytelling. "It's not regressive anymore. People are experimenting. The channels are ready to experiment with new concepts, or they are taking chances. They are also not running behind on long shows. They are experimenting with formats. So that's a good thing," he explained.

Vijayendra also views the rise of OTT platforms as a healthy competition that has encouraged television to reinvent itself. "Competition is something that makes you do better. That goes for television, OTT and films as well. If OTT has come into this entertainment world as a competition and TV is buckling up, then it is a good thing," the actor added.

Eisha and Vijayendra's New Show 'Juhi Mui'

Eisha Singh and Vijayendra Kumeria have joined forces for a brand new show, 'Juhi Mui', touching upon the journey of a young autistic woman, Juhi (Eisha) and a compassionate police officer, Sanyam (Vijayendra). The show is currently airing on Colors TV and JioHotstar. (ANI)