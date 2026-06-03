Dua Lipa & Callum Turner’s Secret LOVE STORY Ends in Dream London Wedding!
Dua Lipa and Callum Turner have officially tied the knot in a stunning and intimate London wedding after a whirlwind romance that began in 2024. From a chance meeting to engagement rumours and a heartfelt ceremony, their love story has captured global attention. Here’s a full look at their journey.
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