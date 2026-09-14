Content creators from BRICS nations visited Kerala, experiencing its culture, food, and hospitality. They praised the warmth of the people and the unique experiences, sharing their journey of discovering the 'real Keralam story' with CM VD Satheesan.

Several content creators from BRICS member and partner countries recently embarked on a three-day journey through Keralam, immersing themselves in the state’s distinctive food, vibrant colours, rich cultural traditions and everyday way of life. From local flavours and bustling streets to heritage, landscapes and intimate community experiences, the visit offered the creators an opportunity to see and capture Keralam beyond its familiar tourist imagery.

As they shared their experiences from the journey, the content creators spoke of the sights, sounds, tastes and encounters that left a lasting impression on them.

Creators Share Their Experiences

Shah, a content creator from Malaysia, praised the warmth and hospitality that he received from the people of Keralam. “It was so beautiful; people here are so warm, and the hospitality here was great. We had the experience of regional food on a banana leaf; it was delicious... We are connecting our politics and also bridging our cultures,” he told ANI.

Jessica from Brazil further added, “Brazil and India are very similar, the people, the love... I love the people, the food, culture, and everything.”

A content creator from Ethiopia opened up about his admiration for Bollywood films and actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Amitabh Bachchan. “Since childhood, I have watched Hindi films. Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Amitabh Bachchan have all been sources of inspiration for us. We watched their movies and, through them, tried to learn the Hindi language. That interest eventually led me to translation work, and I began translating Hindi films. I continue to do so even today. I also share information, news, and updates about Hindi cinema on social media,” he said.

He said that visiting India was a childhood dream and continued, “The Indian Embassy facilitated visas that enabled us to travel here, attend BRICS-related events, and explore the country. It was a wonderful opportunity. Visiting India was a childhood dream of mine. I worked and struggled for more than twenty years to reach this moment, and now that dream has finally come true.”

Mariam from Egypt shared, “I love India very much. It is a wonderful and amazing country, and I have thoroughly enjoyed my visit." Whereas another creator from the country reflected on her first-ever visit to Keralam, “I am especially in love with Keralam's culture. This is not my first visit to Keralam; I believe it is my second time here. In fact, I also visited India many years ago...The BRICS Summit has been a completely new experience for me. It is the first time in my life that I have attended an event like this...It has been a memorable experience,” she said.

Chief Minister Hosts Influencers

On Monday, Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan hosted 35 leading content creators and social media influencers from 19 BRICS member and partner nations at Cliff House in Thiruvananthapuram, showcasing what he described as the “real Keralam story” and highlighting the state's culture, investment potential and vision for sustainable development. Hosted 35 leading content creators and social media influencers from 19 BRICS member and partner nations at Cliff House, Thiruvananthapuram today. Glad to share with them the real Keralam Story- a land bordered by a 600-km coastline and the biodiverse Western Ghats, rapidly… pic.twitter.com/80I1LZnJCC — V D Satheesan (@vdsatheesan) September 14, 2026

In a post on X, Satheesan said the interaction provided an opportunity to present Keralam's strengths to an international audience. “Hosted 35 leading content creators and social media influencers from 19 BRICS member and partner nations at Cliff House, Thiruvananthapuram today. Glad to share with them the real Keralam Story,” Satheesan said.

The interaction came during a three-day visit by content creators from BRICS member and partner countries, who are travelling across Keralam to experience and document its food, culture, colours and everyday life.

Exploring Local Arts and Crafts

The delegation visited the Kerala Arts & Crafts Village in Kovalam, where the creators interacted with local artists and explored traditional arts and crafts. (ANI)