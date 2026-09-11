The Indira Gandhi Cultural Centre in Dhaka hosted 'Dhora Taru Kabyo', a dance theatre inspired by Rabindranath Tagore's 'Brikkho Bondona', celebrating the shared cultural ties between India and Bangladesh and the bond between humanity and nature.

The Indira Gandhi Cultural Centre (IGCC), High Commission of India, Dhaka, organized a special dance theatre performance titled “Dhora Taru Kabyo - Nature’s Tale”, inspired by Kobi Guru Rabindranath Tagore’s celebrated poem “Brikkho Bondona” (Ode to Trees) on Friday at the Chhayanaut Auditorium in the Bangladesh capital. The performance sought to explore the enduring relationship between nature, humanity and the environment through the language of dance and theatre.

The Minister of Cultural Affairs of the Bangladesh Nitai Roy Chowdhury spoke about the wide ranging cultural heritage of Bangladesh and underlined that the Bangladesh government is facilitating cultural promotion in multifaceted ways.

Celebrating Rich Cultural Ties

Speaking at the occasion, High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi highlighted the rich cultural ties between India and Bangladesh, rooted in their shared heritage, literature and love for nature. He said that the performance reminds us of the shared responsibility to respect and preserve Mother Nature.

"Look, the real essence of human existence is culture. As long as culture survives, the world will survive. And what connects us—what you could call our tie-up—is culture. If culture is preserved, everything will be alright. If culture doesn't exist, then nothing will remain", Dinesh Trivedi told ANI. "That is why our Poet Laureate Rabindranath Tagore, Kazi Nazrul Islam, Lalon, Kabir... this is what they have given us. This is our strength, and this is our heritage.", he added.

Tagore: A Symbol of Enduring Ties

Trivedi highlighted Rabindranath Tagore's enduring role in strengthening the shared cultural and historical ties between India and Bangladesh. “Rabindranath Tagore holds a very special place in the heart of both India and Bangladesh. He is part of the shared culture, heritage, and a lasting symbol of deep-rooted ties between our two countries. Through his poetry, music, philosophy, love, and nature, he gave expression to values and emotions that continue to connect our two peoples," he said.

Speaking at ‘Brikkho Bondona’, Trivedi said Tagore's writings on nature and humanity continue to resonate with both countries and reflect his deep understanding of the relationship between human beings and the natural world.

"Rabindranath Tagore was also far ahead of his time in his understanding of the relationship between human beings and the natural world, long before environmental concerns became a part of every conversation. He wrote about the beauty of seasons, the generosity of trees, and the need of humanity to live in harmony in nature. " Brikkho Bondona is a beautiful expression of this thought. It celebrates nature not simply as something around us, but as something that sustains the entire life itself.”

'Dhora Taru Kabyo': An Evocative Experience

The presentation of “Dhora Taru Kabyo - Nature’s Tale” provided an evocative cultural experience that celebrated Tagore’s timeless connection with nature through the graceful portrayal of Bengal’s six distinct seasons from the blossoms of spring and warmth of summer to the rains of monsoon, abundance of autumn and stillness of winter. The production reflected the beauty, resilience, and enduring spirit of nature, while highlighting the profound bond between human life and the natural world.

The programme featured Turongomi Repertory Dance Theatre led by Artistic Director Pooja Sengupta. She holds an MS in Physics from the University of Dhaka and an MA in Dance from Rabindra Bharati University, Kolkata, which she completed in 2013 under an ICCR scholarship from the Government of India.

A trained Bharatanatyam dancer, she is recognised for her distinctive artistic expression, innovative approach and creative ideas and research in dance education. She has presented her works at numerous prestigious platforms in Bangladesh and at major international festivals and cultural events.

Through an imaginative interplay of movement, music and theatrical expression, “Dhora Taru Kabyo” brought to life Tagore’s profound appreciation of nature and his vision of harmony between human beings and the natural world. The performance offered the audience a distinctive artistic interpretation of Tagore’s timeless message while highlighting the richness and versatility of Bangladesh’s contemporary dance tradition.

A Riverine Culture Connection

"Actually, we are connected through culture because our land is connected, and it’s a riverine culture. Since the rivers are same—the rivers that have risen from the Himalayas and flowing across India and Bangladesh—it's the same river, and their same silt they're carrying, and the same land. That's why there is a lot of similarities in culture, and I think that’s the original and central point that connects us." Pooja Sengupta, a Bangladeshi dancer and choreographer.

The event was also attended by senior officers of the Ministry of Culture and Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Government of Bangladesh, eminent personalities from the field of Rabindra Sangeet, renowned dancers, cultural enthusiasts from across Dhaka, students and young professionals. (ANI)