Bhai Tera Star Hai promises a fun-filled comedy packed with mistaken identities and Bollywood dreams. But does Raghav Juyal's latest theatrical release deliver enough laughs, or does it lose its way? Here's our review.

Directed by Vivek B. Agrawal and written by Vivek B. Agrawal and Sudipto Sarkar, Bhai Tera Star Hai stars Raghav Juyal, Sanjay Kapoor, Niki Walia, Niharika NM, Barkha Singh, Vivan Bhatena, and Chandan Roy Sanyal in key roles. The comedy entertainer is currently playing in theatres and has a runtime of 1 hour and 45 minutes.

Bhai Tera Star Hai Story

Bhai Tera Star Hai follows Ajay Singh (Raghav Juyal), an ambitious young man based in London who dreams of becoming a Bollywood superstar. Determined to chase fame, Ajay soon finds himself caught in a whirlwind of mistaken identities, bizarre coincidences, and increasingly chaotic situations.

What begins as a light-hearted story about pursuing dreams gradually transforms into a comedy of errors filled with eccentric characters and over-the-top moments. While the premise offers plenty of room for humour, the film struggles to translate its ideas into an engaging cinematic experience.

Performances

Raghav Juyal shoulders the film almost entirely, but despite his sincerity and screen presence, the role doesn't allow him to shine. Known for his natural charm and effortless comic timing, Raghav appears restricted by a screenplay that rarely gives him memorable moments. He puts in an honest effort, yet the performance never reaches the emotional or comic highs expected from a lead-driven entertainer.

The supporting cast, including Sanjay Kapoor, Niki Walia, Niharika NM, Barkha Singh, Vivan Bhatena, and Chandan Roy Sanyal, performs competently but receives limited scope to leave a lasting impact. Most characters feel underdeveloped and exist mainly to push the chaotic narrative forward.

Direction And Screenplay

Director Vivek B. Agrawal attempts to create a fast-paced comedy packed with misunderstandings, Bollywood references, and slapstick humour. Unfortunately, the screenplay becomes increasingly cluttered with multiple subplots that often distract from the central story.

Several comic situations have the potential to entertain but fail due to repetitive writing and weak execution. Instead of building momentum, the narrative feels stretched, making the film lose its rhythm midway. Even the self-referential Bollywood jokes, which could have been highlights, rarely generate genuine laughs.

The climax further slows the pace with three consecutive songs that add little to the story and unnecessarily prolong the runtime.