The much-awaited trailer of Ramayana Part 1 has finally been released, and fans are showering it with praise. From stunning visuals to Yash's Ravana, the epic teaser has sparked massive excitement online.

After days of anticipation, the makers of Ramayana Part 1 have officially released the film's trailer on YouTube in five languages, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The trailer was initially expected to premiere on July 24, but the launch was reportedly postponed after Sony Pictures came on board as the film's global distributor.

Now that the trailer is finally out, fans have flooded social media platform X (formerly Twitter) with their first reactions, making it one of the biggest talking points of the day.

X Review: Fans Praise Visuals, Scale and Yash's Ravana

The trailer has received an overwhelmingly positive response from viewers, with many calling it a cinematic masterpiece. Fans have especially praised the film's grand scale, breathtaking VFX, powerful background score, and the overall visual experience.

Yash's first look as Ravana has emerged as one of the biggest highlights of the trailer. Social media users are applauding his intense screen presence and powerful transformation, with many saying he perfectly fits the iconic role.

Scroll to load tweet…

Several viewers also appreciated the performances of the supporting cast and praised director Nitesh Tiwari for presenting the epic with such grandeur.

Ranbir Kapoor's Lord Rama Sparks Mixed Reactions

While most reactions have been positive, a section of viewers remains divided over Ranbir Kapoor's portrayal of Lord Rama. Some fans feel he looks convincing and are eager to see his complete performance in the film, while others believe they need more footage before forming an opinion.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Despite the mixed views on Ranbir's casting, the overall response to the trailer has been highly encouraging. Many users on X have described Ramayana Part 1 as one of the most ambitious Indian films ever made and expressed excitement for its theatrical release.

With the trailer receiving immense love across social media, Ramayana Part 1 has successfully raised expectations and strengthened its position as one of the most awaited films of the year.