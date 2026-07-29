Marvel fans have plenty to celebrate as the first social media reactions to Spider-Man: Brand New Day are overwhelmingly positive.

Early social media comments for Spider-Man: Brand New Day are very good and there’s enough for Marvel fans to rejoice. Following its release, the newest Spider-Man adventure has been inundating X (previously Twitter) with acclaim from early fans calling the film an emotional, action-packed and character-driven blockbuster. Fans have especially welcomed the return of Tom Holland as Peter Parker, with many deeming it his best performance in the role so far.

Tom Holland's Performance Is the Star

The major talking point in early reviews is Tom Holland’s mature and emotionally rich take on Peter Parker. Holland, critics and viewers alike think, gives one of the greatest performances of his career, playing a lonely but determined Spider-Man navigating life after the events of No Way Home. A lot of people think the movie gives a more grounded and emotionally nuanced picture of the beloved superhero.

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Fans Applaud Emotional Storytelling

Forget the pyrotechnics of many previous superhero films: Spider-Man: Brand New Day is winning kudos for its poignant story. Early responses say the picture is emotionally fulfilling, mixing human issues with high-stakes action. Many fans have gone as far as to compare it to Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 2, calling it one of the most emotionally fulfilling entries in the franchise.

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Supporting Cast Shines Too

"The supporting cast has also been much praised, along with Holland. The chemistry between Zendaya and Holland still works for fans, and Sadie Sink’s enigmatic character is already being lauded as one of the film’s major pleasures. Jon Bernthal’s Punisher and Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk have both been praised for adding intensity and comedy to the plot.

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Action, humour and emotion strike the right balance

Early viewers think filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton has managed to balance exhilarating action sequences with heartfelt narrative. The film’s darker tone, well-executed visual effects and character-driven story have been praised by fans who say it seems like a welcome return to Spider-Man’s local hero roots, rather than another large-scale multiverse adventure.

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Initial verdict

We won’t know until we have the complete reviews, but the early buzz suggests that Spider-Man: Brand New Day could be one of the best-reviewed Spider-Man flicks of the Tom Holland era. A few of critics found the duration a bit long and the climax predictable of Marvel, but the overall reception has been quite favourable, with some calling it a must-watch for Marvel fans.