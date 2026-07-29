Oprah Winfrey revealed she received a signature chrome hat from Beyonce's Renaissance tour. The gift was a surprise from the singer after Winfrey wrote her a heartfelt fan letter praising the 'transcendent' concert performance in 2023.

Oprah Winfrey has revealed that singer Beyonce gifted her one of the signature chrome hats from the Renaissance tour after she wrote the Grammy-winning artist a heartfelt "fan letter" praising the concert, according to E! News.

Speaking on the Are You Okay? web show, Winfrey recalled being deeply moved by Beyonce's performance during the Renaissance World Tour in 2023. "I went to the Beyonce Renaissance concert. I was so blown away. I wrote her a fan letter," Winfrey said.

The former talk show host said the letter was well received by the singer, who later surprised her with a memorable keepsake from the tour. "She obviously liked the fan letter because she then sent me one of the hats from Renaissance... Beyonce sent me a hat!" Winfrey said, referring to the tour's signature wide-brimmed chrome hat.

Oprah's 'Transcendent' Experience

Winfrey attended Beyonce's concert at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey in October 2023 and had earlier shared her admiration for the performance on social media, according to E! News. "I have never in my life experienced something as transcendent as @beyonce's Renaissance Tour," she wrote in an Instagram post after the show.

Praising every aspect of the production, Winfrey added, "That kind of talent, synergy, expression, and anointing is something that comes straight from a Source that creates the planets. The dancers, the production, the musicians, and the team in front and behind the scenes all perfectly align to create a renaissance in today's world. You must see it."

Beyonce on the Creation of 'Renaissance'

Before the release of the Renaissance album in 2022, Beyonce had shared that the project was created as a source of hope and freedom during a difficult period, according to E! News. "Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving," Beyonce wrote on Instagram.

She added, "My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle... and to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are," according to E! News. (ANI)