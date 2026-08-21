3 Telltale Signs CM Punk Is Headed For A Heel Turn On WWE SmackDown
CM Punk's recent behavior on WWE SmackDown suggests a villainous turn is coming. From body-shaming Owens to internal reports, the signs are impossible to ignore.
Punk Resorts To Body-Shaming Kevin Owens
During the previous episode of SmackDown, Kevin Owens and CM Punk exchanged heated words. The Second City Saint didn't hold back, mocking the Prizefighter's body shape and resorting to personal attacks.
Babyface stars typically avoid such below-the-belt tactics when putting down opponents. Punk crossing that line suggests a character shift may be imminent. His willingness to use cruel insults indicates the Undisputed WWE Champion might be preparing to embrace his darker side on Nick Aldis' show.
Punk Reportedly Wants To Become A Villain Again
According to an update from Self Made Session, Self Made Pro revealed that the Best in the World actively wants to turn heel in WWE. Punk is reportedly ready to become the bad guy once more. This development seems puzzling given his massive popularity as a babyface.
He currently moves substantial merchandise and connects strongly with audiences. However, if Punk successfully convinces Triple H's creative team, a full-fledged villainous turn wouldn't surprise anyone. His personal desire to change characters stands as another major sign pointing toward a SmackDown transformation.
WWE Has Subtly Teased The Turn For Months
Several instances over recent months have quietly foreshadowed a CM Punk heel turn. When Sami Zayn won the Undisputed title at Night of Champions 2026, Punk ended his reign in just nine days. That swift victory felt like part of a larger villainous arc.
Additionally, Punk's recent tweener behavior toward Kevin Owens signals growing aggression. His interactions have blurred the lines between hero and antagonist. If Owens dethrones Punk in Toronto, it would drastically reshape WWE's landscape. The Prizefighter becoming champion would complete Punk's transition into a despised antagonist.
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