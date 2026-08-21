During the previous episode of SmackDown, Kevin Owens and CM Punk exchanged heated words. The Second City Saint didn't hold back, mocking the Prizefighter's body shape and resorting to personal attacks.

Babyface stars typically avoid such below-the-belt tactics when putting down opponents. Punk crossing that line suggests a character shift may be imminent. His willingness to use cruel insults indicates the Undisputed WWE Champion might be preparing to embrace his darker side on Nick Aldis' show.