Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947, which opened in theatres on August 14, showed a significant improvement in its second-day performance. After collecting Rs 5.75 crore on Friday, the film earned an estimated Rs 13.50 crore on Saturday.

The more than twofold jump pushed the film’s India net collection to Rs 19.25 crore. Its India gross stood at around Rs 22.91 crore, while the film added another Rs 2 crore from overseas markets. This took its worldwide gross collection to approximately Rs 26.41 crore.

The Independence Day holiday appears to have played an important role in boosting footfall on Saturday.