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Batwara 1947 Day 2 Collection: Sunny Deol’s Film Gets Independence Day Boost, Earns Rs 13.50 Crore
Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 3: Batwara 1947 witnessed a major jump in box office earnings on Day 2, helped by the Independence Day holiday. However, Sunny Deol’s film continues to trail Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2
Batwara 1947 sees more than double growth on Day 2
Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947, which opened in theatres on August 14, showed a significant improvement in its second-day performance. After collecting Rs 5.75 crore on Friday, the film earned an estimated Rs 13.50 crore on Saturday.
The more than twofold jump pushed the film’s India net collection to Rs 19.25 crore. Its India gross stood at around Rs 22.91 crore, while the film added another Rs 2 crore from overseas markets. This took its worldwide gross collection to approximately Rs 26.41 crore.
The Independence Day holiday appears to have played an important role in boosting footfall on Saturday.
Occupancy improves as audiences turn up on Saturday
Batwara 1947 recorded an overall theatre occupancy of around 35.37% on Day 2 across 8,071 shows.
The film registered 13.92% occupancy during morning shows, which increased to 44.08% in the afternoon. Evening shows recorded 45.77% occupancy, while the night shows stood at 37.69%.
Delhi-NCR emerged as one of the stronger markets, recording around 44.5% occupancy across 807 shows. Mumbai registered approximately 30% occupancy across 527 shows.
The improved numbers indicate that the film managed to attract more viewers after its relatively slow opening day.
Awarapan 2 remains well ahead in the box office race
Despite the jump in collections, Batwara 1947 is facing a tough challenge from Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2, which released on the same day.
Awarapan 2 opened significantly stronger, collecting around Rs 22 crore on its first day. On Saturday, the film reportedly earned Rs 33.75 crore, taking its India total to Rs 55.75 crore after two days.
Batwara 1947, meanwhile, has received a mixed response from critics. The film is set against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition and features Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi and Ali Fazal in key roles.
The movie also marks Preity Zinta’s return to the big screen after eight years and reunites Sunny Deol with director Rajkumar Santoshi, following their earlier collaborations on films such as Ghayal, Damini and Ghatak.
Originally titled Lahore 1947, the film was later renamed Batwara 1947. It is backed by Aamir Khan under Aamir Khan Productions.
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