Spirit producer Pranay Reddy Vanga has revealed why Deepika Padukone exited Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film, citing remuneration, scheduling and other issues, while also making a shocking claim about leaked details.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming film Spirit, starring Prabhas, has once again grabbed attention over Deepika Padukone’s controversial exit from the project. Producer Pranay Reddy Vanga has now opened up about the reasons behind the casting fallout, confirming that remuneration, scheduling and other issues played a role.

Remuneration Became a Major Hurdle

Speaking to NTV Telugu, Pranay said Deepika’s exit happened because of multiple factors, including remuneration and timing. He revealed that Sandeep had been keen to work with the actress and had remained in touch with her for around 1.5 years.

According to Pranay, Deepika demanded 10 per cent of the film’s profits. While he acknowledged that an actor can ask for any remuneration, he said the producers also had to consider whether the demand worked within the film’s overall economics.

Pranay claimed the team was even willing to increase Deepika’s remuneration by around Rs 5-6 crore, but the larger budget of the project eventually became a concern.

Producer Claims Story Details Were Leaked

Pranay also made a serious allegation against Deepika, claiming that details discussed with her about the film’s story and character were leaked after the team began exploring other casting options.

He said the team was disturbed because internal discussions were allegedly revealed outside the project. Pranay maintained that there were several reasons behind the fallout and that Sandeep ultimately took the call on moving ahead without Deepika.

Deepika’s departure from Spirit had earlier triggered widespread speculation, with reports also linking the controversy to pay parity and working-hour demands. The latest comments from Pranay have now added another layer to the ongoing debate surrounding the highly anticipated film.